McDonald’s barbecue sandwich, the McRib, is on its way back to restaurants for what the fast-food chain is calling its “farewell tour.”

Why it matters: October has been a big month for McDonald’s, with its Cactus Plant Flea Market adult kids meals, return of the Halloween buckets, the launch of a test with Krispy Kreme and now the chain's pork sandwich is making a Halloween comeback.

McRib return 2022

The McRib's 2022 debut is Halloween, McDonald's said Monday on its Facebook page.

Details: The McRib has seasoned boneless pork, tangy barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

Yes, but: Sometimes, restaurants start selling limited-menu items early. Multiple restaurants nationwide said the sandwich would return early this week, Nexstar Media Wire reports.

Check the app to see if the sandwich is available near you or consider calling your local restaurant before heading out.

Meanwhile, the McDonald's website said to get "one while you can" and order in the app for delivery or pick up "before you say goodbye" on Nov. 20.

What they're saying: "Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a “goodbye” but a “see you later,” McDonald's said in a news release Monday.

"Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back," McDonald's said.

Between the lines: The chain brought back the Boo Buckets Halloween pails last week after a six-year absence and has been known to bring back viral items in the past.

Flashback: Last year, the McRib sandwich returned for its 40th anniversary on Nov. 1, but McDonald's announced the return more than a month in advance.

McRib merch line coming Nov. 4

After the McRib returns to the menu, McDonald's said it will launch a "nostalgic McRib merch line."

The line will be available on a dedicated website at 11am ET Nov. 4, and prices start at 99 cents.

McDonald's earnings

What we’re watching: McDonald’s is expected to announce its quarterly earnings Thursday for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30.

The viral adult Happy Meals and Halloween Happy Meals won’t be reflected in the latest results.

By the numbers: Data from Placer.ai found the week of Oct. 3 when the adult meals launched there was a “massive jump in foot traffic, with 37.1% more visits than the equivalent week last year.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.

More from Axios: