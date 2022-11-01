Skip to main content
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

McDonald's releases "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal

Kelly Tyko
Toy figurines from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

McDonald's releases a "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal Tuesday with 10 toy figurines. Photo courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald's is moving from Halloween buckets to the kingdom of Wakanda for its latest Happy Meal, inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel.

The big picture: The new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal is the fast-food chain's latest attempt to drive sales using a nostalgia and collectible play with a movie blockbuster.

  • The highly anticipated movie will be released Nov. 11 and is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Driving the news: The new Happy Meal arrives after McDonald's busy October with its Cactus Plant Flea Market adult kids meals, the return of the iconic Halloween pails, the start of a test with Krispy Kreme and the Halloween release of the McRib sandwich at restaurants nationwide.

What they're saying: Jennifer Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that the first Black Panther movie "set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen."

Black Panther 2 Happy Meal toys

Details: Each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" toys based on characters from the movie, including Shuri and Okoye along with new characters Namor and Ironheart.

  • The toys will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Flashback: The first "Black Panther" movie, released in 2018, is considered one of the top-grossing movies, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

  • McDonald's had a Black Panther toy in its 2019 "Avengers: Endgame" Happy Meal.
McDonald's Black Panther toys selling on eBay

State of play: McDonald's toys have been hot in the reselling industry in recent weeks between the adult Happy Meals and Halloween trick-or-treating pails.

Yes, but: There were 200-plus auctions on eBay Tuesday for the Black Panther Happy Meal toys, which includes some of the 2019 toys.

