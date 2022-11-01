McDonald's is moving from Halloween buckets to the kingdom of Wakanda for its latest Happy Meal, inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel.

The big picture: The new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal is the fast-food chain's latest attempt to drive sales using a nostalgia and collectible play with a movie blockbuster.

The highly anticipated movie will be released Nov. 11 and is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Driving the news: The new Happy Meal arrives after McDonald's busy October with its Cactus Plant Flea Market adult kids meals, the return of the iconic Halloween pails, the start of a test with Krispy Kreme and the Halloween release of the McRib sandwich at restaurants nationwide.

What they're saying: Jennifer Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement, said in a statement that the first Black Panther movie "set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen."

Black Panther 2 Happy Meal toys

Details: Each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" toys based on characters from the movie, including Shuri and Okoye along with new characters Namor and Ironheart.

The toys will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Flashback: The first "Black Panther" movie, released in 2018, is considered one of the top-grossing movies, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

McDonald's had a Black Panther toy in its 2019 "Avengers: Endgame" Happy Meal.

McDonald's Black Panther toys selling on eBay

State of play: McDonald's toys have been hot in the reselling industry in recent weeks between the adult Happy Meals and Halloween trick-or-treating pails.

The Cactus Plant toys released in early October were selling for as much as $600,000 on eBay Tuesday morning.

Yes, but: There were 200-plus auctions on eBay Tuesday for the Black Panther Happy Meal toys, which includes some of the 2019 toys.

