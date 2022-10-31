Where to get Halloween deals and free food

Halloween is expected to scare up a new spending record with participation returning to pre-pandemic levels and inflated candy prices.

The National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey predicts spending will reach $10.6 billion, up from last year's $10.1 billion.

Consumers plan to spend $100 on average for Halloween candy, décor, cards and costumes, on par with last year’s record of $103, NRF found.

Halloween candy prices hit by inflation

Candy prices surged this season fairly in line with inflation for overall food, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Skittles and Starburst prices jumped way more — up 42% and 35% from last year, respectively — according to analysis from Datasembly.

Meanwhile, the National Confectioners Association projects a 5% increase in chocolate and candy sales for the 2022 Halloween season.

Spending reached $4.5 billion for the 2021 season, the association told Axios.

Halloween freebies and food deals 2022

The great Halloween comeback of 2022 means restaurants have promotions and special menu items.

The following promotions are available Monday but not all locations are participating and supplies are limited. Most of these offers will require a purchase and an app.

Small, local businesses may also have deals and some will post on their social media channels.

Burger King Halloween Ghost Pepper Whopper deal

Burger King released its Ghost Pepper Whopper earlier in October with an orange and black sesame seed bun.

Details: Halloween is the last day to get a deal on the spicy burger with a "Home of the Ghosts" game on the fast food chain's app.

After playing, an offer for two Ghost Pepper Whoppers and small fries for $10 is added to your Royal Perks loyalty account.

Chipotle Boorito: $6 burrito for wearing a costume

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back Boorito as an in-person Halloween costume-wearing promotion for the first time since 2019.

Details: Dress up in costume and visit a restaurant from 3 pm local time to close Halloween and get a $6 entree.

This offer is only for Chipotle Rewards members, a change from before the pandemic.

Rewards members dressed in costume will open the app and tap “scan” to have their member ID scanned at the register.

Chipotle will have a "BooReal" contest for a chance to win one of 10 "Free Burritos for a Year" prizes through the BeReal social media platform.

Dunkin' Halloween freebies for rewards members

State of play: Dunkin' recently changed its loyalty program, which is now called Dunkin' Rewards and has a few freebies on the app that expire on Halloween.

When rewards members, purchase a medium or large drink, they can get freebies including free 10-count Munchkins, breakfast sandwiches, muffins and Bagel Minis.

Halloween is also Mobile Monday where Dunkin' Rewards members earn 100 bonus points when ordering ahead with the chain's app.

Dunkin' also has a selection of Halloween doughnuts.

Between the lines: The members-only offers have to be activated on the app and there's a limit of one per qualifying purchase. Offers can vary.

IHOP Halloween free Scary Face Pancakes for kids

IHOP's Scary Face Pancakes are free from 4 to 10 pm Monday for kids 12 and under.

This offer is dine-in only and there's a limit of one per child.

McDonald's Halloween buckets, McRib returns

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meals — aka Boo Buckets — returned to restaurants nationwide on Oct. 18 after a six-year absence.

Some restaurants may have the iconic trick-or-treating pails available but others have sold out and have a "surprise toy" listed in the McDonald's app.

The Halloween buckets are also for sale on eBay.

Separately, the McRib returns to restaurants nationwide Monday for its "Farewell Tour."

Krispy Kreme free doughnut for wearing costumes

Krispy Kreme has special Halloween doughnuts and a freebie.

Anyone who visits a participating shop on Oct. 31 in a costume will get a free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Applebee's free wings with Halloween online orders

Get free boneless wings and delivery with any Applebee’s purchase of $30 or more for To Go or delivery when placing an order on the company’s website or app with code SPOOKY22.

7-Eleven Halloween pizza BOGO deal

The world's largest convenience store chain has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on large pizzas Monday.

The deal is available for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Baskin-Robbins 31% off scoops on Halloween

Baskin-Robbins is offering 31% off all scoops at shops nationwide on Halloween and also has a limited-time Spicy ‘n Spooky ice cream with Ghost Pepper.

Del Taco Halloween Day deals for Tacoberfest

Del Taco ends its month of Tacoberfest deals on Halloween for loyalty members with the Del Yeah! Rewards app or website.

On Monday, get a free Carne Asada Stuffed Quesadilla Taco Guac’d Up with any $3 purchase.

Sonic Halloween corn dog deal, freebie for dogs

Sonic Drive-In has 50-cent corn dogs for Halloween, while supplies last.

Dogs can get a free Wag Cup whipped topping treat with any app purchase.

Wendy’s Halloween Boo! Books, free cheeseburger

Wendy’s has a freebie through its app Monday. Get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any mobile app purchase Monday.

Yes, and: Wendy’s is selling Boo! Books for $1, which include five Jr. Frosty treat coupons.

Zaxby's Halloween BOGO wings deal

Zaxby's has a buy-one-get-one "BOO-neless" Wings Meal for customers ordering through the chain's app Monday, while supplies last.

