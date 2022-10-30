Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken products sold at select Costco clubs for possible contamination, according to an alert posted by the USDA.

Why it matters: The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers not to eat the Farmerville, Louisiana company's affected frozen, breaded chicken breast patties because they may contain hard clear pieces of plastic.

The USDA said it “believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.”

Threat level: The USDA has classified this as a "class I recall" with a "high risk."

Class I recalls involve a “health hazard situation in which there is a reasonable probability that eating the food will cause health problems or death,” the USDA said.

Foster Farms chicken recall

Details: The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patties were produced on Aug. 11.

The 80-ounce plastic bag packages contain 20 pieces of breaded chicken breast patties with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging, the recall said.

The bags also have “7527899724” under the barcode.

Meanwhile, the problem was discovered when Foster Farms received “consumer complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products” with an Aug. 11, 2023 best by date.

Costco clubs selling Foster Farms chicken

The affected Foster Farms chicken products were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington.

The USDA said they “may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations.”

A full list of clubs selling the product was not immediately available on Costco's recall website.

