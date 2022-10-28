Taco Bell's World Series deal is back for the 11th time. Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Some of America's most popular promotions are going behind the gates of loyalty programs.

Driving the news: Taco Bell has moved its World Series' free tacos to a members-only offer, while Starbucks and McDonald's serve up savings that used to be open to all like buy-one-get-one coffee and $1 soft drinks on their apps.

Yes, but: The rewards programs are doing more than driving loyalty and are helping boost sales.

Free Taco Bell World Series "Steal a Base" deal

Details: Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion is back for the 11th year as the Houston Astros take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

After a base is stolen during the postseason series, new and existing rewards members will get an offer for a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos on the Taco Bell app.

The free taco has an approximate retail value of $2.29, according to the terms and conditions.

Flashback: In past years, Taco Bell gave away free tacos for all at participating locations during a specified day, which last year was Nov. 4.

Between the lines: This year to get the free taco, you need to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards within 10 days after the base is stolen, the fine print said.

Meanwhile, the freebie will be available to access "faster than ever before" on the same night the base is stolen with the app, Taco Bell said.

There will be more time to redeem the free taco. The offer will be available for 10 calendar days after the official announcement of the stolen base, the fine print notes.

World Series 2022 schedule

The World Series kicks off Friday in Houston and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5, if seven games are necessary, according to the MLB.

The games are scheduled to start 8 pm on Fox.

The first two games are scheduled for Houston with the third and fourth games in Philadelphia.

Yes, but: If more games are needed, game five will be played in Philly and then any additional games in Houston.

Zoom out: A base has been stolen during the first game of the World Series for the last four years, according to MLB.com.

Freebies for new Taco Bell Rewards members

Added bonus: New members will get a freebie when signing up for Taco Bell Rewards on the chain's app or website.

Taco Bell told Axios that the sign-up offer is currently a choice of a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Soft Taco and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito.

