World Series travel guide for Phillies fans headed to Houston

Phillies' Brandon Marsh #16 participates in the World Series workout day at Houston's Minute Maid Park on Thursday. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If you find yourself in Houston for Game 1 or 2 of the World Series, we've got you covered on all fronts.

Driving the news: Houston is Astros territory, but a small enclave of Philadelphians in the Bayou City will host a watch party for Phillies fans at Little Woodrow's in the Heights neighborhood.

While you're in town, you can also get a taste of home with what's considered the best cheesesteak, at least by renowned Houston meteorologist Matt Lanza of Space City Weather.

Lanza, a New Jersey transplant, is torn between his love for the Phillies and recent fandom of the Astros.

He suggests trying Pappa Geno's, Vito's Famous or Nick's Place.

Vito's allegedly imports its rolls from Jersey, so there's that.

The intrigue: We interviewed Lanza about what it's like to be a fan of both teams vying for the World Series title.

"It's a weird feeling," Lanza told Axios. "When we moved here, it was when the Phillies were coming off their peak and the Astros were at the bottom of their trough."

"I thought maybe there was a chance [the Phillies and Astros] could meet one day in an important game or something, but I didn't think it'd be the World Series," Lanza said. "It's really awesome to have it come to fruition."

Lanza's prediction: "Personally, I'm rooting for seven games and a lot of fun. My heart is Phillies in seven, but my gut is Astros in six."

The bottom line: "I want Phillies fans to understand [Jose] Altuve's a good dude," Lanza added. "Boo him because he's on the Astros, but don't boo him because of whatever you believe about the Astros."