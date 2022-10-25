The 2022 World Series will be just the third postseason series between major sports teams from Philadelphia and Houston — and the first in over 40 years.

Looking back: Their first two playoff meetings couldn't happen today due to changes in leagues and conferences.

1977 NBA Eastern Conference Finals (76ers beat Rockets, 4-2): Yes, Houston (along with San Antonio) was once an Eastern Conference team, while Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee were in the West.

Julius Erving starred in this series, getting the best of future teammate Moses Malone and the Rockets.

The 76ers ultimately fell to Bill Walton's Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

1980 MLB NLCS (Phillies beat Astros, 3-2): This was one of the most dramatic playoff series in MLB history, with four of the five games going to extras. Philly won Games 4 and 5 in the Astrodome, both in 10 innings.

In 1980, the Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and Flyers all made the championship round — but only the Phillies won it all.

The Astros moved to the AL in 2013 to balance the leagues with three divisions of five teams each.

Between the lines ... Houston (fifth-largest metro area in the U.S.) and Philadelphia (seventh-largest) are similar in size, but Philly has enjoyed far more sports success, historically speaking.

That's largely due to its teams simply being around longer. The Philadelphia Athletics, for example, won five World Series (1910, 1911, 1913, 1929, 1930) before the Astros were even founded (1962).

Houston also doesn't have an NHL team, making it the largest U.S. market without a complete set of teams in the Big Four sports leagues.

