Amazon expands music benefit for Prime members
Amazon Prime members can now listen to 100 million songs and an assortment of podcasts without paying more as part of a benefit upgrade announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: The expanded Amazon Music benefit, a massive increase from 2 million shuffle-free songs, comes after Walmart added Paramount+ and Spotify Premium to its Walmart+ subscription.
Driving the news: Last week, Amazon announced its revenue growth slowed to 27% in the third quarter from 33% in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Amazon's push into sports streaming with NFL Thursday Night Football and original content with "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" drove record levels of Prime membership signups, the retail giant's CFO Brian Olsavsky said on the company's earnings call.
Amazon Music change for Prime members
Details: With the change that is now in effect, Amazon said Prime members "can shuffle play any artist, album or playlist" and have on-demand access to top podcasts without ads.
- Prime members also have access to the full Wondery podcast network catalog ad-free, as well as Amazon Exclusive podcasts.
Amazon Music Unlimited cost
Yes, but: There's still a paid tier of the service called Amazon Music Unlimited, which is $8.99 a month for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime members.
- This plan is available for on-demand and offline listening in HD and Ultra HD quality.
- Non-Prime members can listen to a free, ad-supported Amazon Music, which has thousands of stations and playlists and millions of podcast episodes.
Amazon Prime benefits include free shipping, Grubhub+
Top Prime benefits include free two-day delivery on millions of items and Whole Foods Market Prime member deals. Others:
- Free one-day delivery on more than 20 million items
- Free same-day delivery in more than 90 major metropolitan areas
- Streaming and digital benefits with Prime Video, Amazon Music
- Prescription savings at Amazon Pharmacy and more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S., including CVS and Walgreens.
- Amazon started offering U.S. Prime members a free one-year Grubhub+ membership in July, which typically costs $9.99 per month.
Flashback: Amazon raised the price of its Prime membership earlier this year for the first time since 2018.
- An annual membership went up $20 from $119 to $139 and the monthly fee increased $2 from $12.99 to $14.99.
