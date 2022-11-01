Amazon Music has been expanded as a benefit for Amazon Prime members. Photo courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime members can now listen to 100 million songs and an assortment of podcasts without paying more as part of a benefit upgrade announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The expanded Amazon Music benefit, a massive increase from 2 million shuffle-free songs, comes after Walmart added Paramount+ and Spotify Premium to its Walmart+ subscription.

Driving the news: Last week, Amazon announced its revenue growth slowed to 27% in the third quarter from 33% in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Amazon's push into sports streaming with NFL Thursday Night Football and original content with "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" drove record levels of Prime membership signups, the retail giant's CFO Brian Olsavsky said on the company's earnings call.

Amazon Music change for Prime members

Details: With the change that is now in effect, Amazon said Prime members "can shuffle play any artist, album or playlist" and have on-demand access to top podcasts without ads.

Prime members also have access to the full Wondery podcast network catalog ad-free, as well as Amazon Exclusive podcasts.

Amazon Music Unlimited cost

Yes, but: There's still a paid tier of the service called Amazon Music Unlimited, which is $8.99 a month for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime members.

This plan is available for on-demand and offline listening in HD and Ultra HD quality.

Non-Prime members can listen to a free, ad-supported Amazon Music, which has thousands of stations and playlists and millions of podcast episodes.

Amazon Prime benefits include free shipping, Grubhub+

Top Prime benefits include free two-day delivery on millions of items and Whole Foods Market Prime member deals. Others:

Free one-day delivery on more than 20 million items

Free same-day delivery in more than 90 major metropolitan areas

Streaming and digital benefits with Prime Video, Amazon Music

Prescription savings at Amazon Pharmacy and more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S., including CVS and Walgreens.

Amazon started offering U.S. Prime members a free one-year Grubhub+ membership in July, which typically costs $9.99 per month.

Flashback: Amazon raised the price of its Prime membership earlier this year for the first time since 2018.

An annual membership went up $20 from $119 to $139 and the monthly fee increased $2 from $12.99 to $14.99.

More from Axios:

McDonald's releases "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal

Chicken sold at Costco recalled for plastic contamination

Taco Bell World Series free taco deal back with a change

Amazon adding Venmo as a payment option by Black Friday