Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results

Source: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Amazon's profit engine AWS slowed last quarter, disappointing investors Thursday afternoon who sent shares down more than 20% after hours.

Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.

Details: Amazon's cloud-computing business brought in $20.5 billion in revenue last quarter compared to Wall Street expectations of $21.1 billion, CNBC reported.

Revenue growth slowed to 27% in third quarter from 33% in the second quarter.

AWS made up for all of Amazon's profit.

Amazon said on Thursday that it also expects its all-important holiday quarter to be weaker than expected.

The big picture: Several Big Tech companies including Meta, Google parent company Alphabet and Amazon's cloud competitor Microsoft this week reported weaker than expected forecasts.

What to watch: Executives are expected to address analyst questions at 5:30 pm ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated.