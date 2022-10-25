Google misses earning expectations as YouTube ad sales drop
Google's parent Alphabet reported earnings that missed expectations in its quarterly report Tuesday, though touted growth in its search and cloud businesses.
The big picture: Throughout 2022, Google has faced privacy lawsuits brought by states, large developer settlements, hefty international fines and accusations that the search giant has struggled to innovate.
Details:
- Alphabet reported revenue was $69 billion this quarter, a 6% increase year-over-year. Expectations set revenue at $70.6 billion, per CNBC.
- Alphabet reported YouTube garnered $7.07 billion in ad sales for the quarter, a 1.9% decline. It's the first year-over-year drop in at least two years.
- Google Cloud revenue was $6.8 billion, a year-over-year increase of 38%.
- Per-share earnings were $1.06, compared with $1.25 expected, per CNBC.
- Alphabet's shares fell $6.12 in after hours trading to $98.36, or a drop of about 5.86%.
Between the lines: Google has initiated a significant number of cost-cutting initiatives over the past few months, including shuttering its video game streaming service Stadia, canceling its next Pixelbook laptop and slowing hiring.
What they're saying: "We're sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said in a statement.
- "We are focused on both investing responsibly for the long term and being responsive to the economic environment.”