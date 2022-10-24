Inflation, gas prices, abortion rights and Donald Trump are among the key drivers of this midterm election.

Why it matters: Democrats control the House of Representatives by a thin margin and the Senate by the barest of votes — 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tie-breaker.

Details: If Democrats retain control, it will defy historical trends and conventional wisdom and give Democrats a lifeline to execute stalled portions of their agenda and improve prospects for a second White House term.

If Republicans retake just one chamber, they can block President Biden’s agenda for the remainder of his term and launch investigations into his administration and his family.

If they win the Senate as well as the House, they can pass their own legislation, block any Biden Supreme Court nominee should the situation arise again, blunt any significant congressional inquiries into former President Trump and lay the groundwork for a potential GOP administration in 2024.

