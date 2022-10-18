Texans are less than a week out from starting to cast ballots in this year's midterm elections.

Why it matters: Voters will decide key statewide seats as well as congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

Plus: Races for local elected positions and local referendums are on ballots.

What you need to know:

Early voting is Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open 7am–7pm.

🗳 Review your sample ballot here: Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Galveston County, Waller County.

Details: During the early voting period, registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in their county.