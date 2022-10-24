Houston and Harris County voters will decide on roughly $1.7 billion in bonds in the upcoming election.

Driving the news: Harris County Commissioners Court and Houston City Council each voted in August to place several bond measures on the ballot for myriad public projects, from hike and bike trails in the county to a new animal shelter in Houston.

The breakdown: Harris County's $1.2 billion bond push is split into three separate measures.

The county is seeking $900 million for roads, drainage and transportation-related programs — things like bike lanes, additional road capacity and various safety projects.

Another $200 million would go toward parks and trails, including more parks for people with disabilities.

Plus: $100 million would support additional technology for court management, backup generators, and upgraded law enforcement facilities and courtrooms.

Meanwhile, the city of Houston is asking voters to approve $478 million in bonds across seven measures.

About $277 million of the proposed bond funds would go toward public safety infrastructure, including renovations at several fire and police stations.

Another big-ticket item: A $47 million facility for Houston's Bureau of Animal Regulation and Care, which routinely runs over capacity with stray animals.

Other measures include $60 million for parks, $33 million for public health, $29 million for general improvements, $26 million for libraries and $6 million for solid waste.

Be smart: Voter approval for the bonds would give each entity the green light to go into debt for the projects, which would be paid off through property taxes.