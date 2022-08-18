Houston voters will be able to cast ballots this November on a $478 million bond measure that would fund a host of capital improvement projects across the Bayou City.

Driving the news: Houston City Council on Wednesday voted to place the bond election on ballots this fall.

About $277 million of the proposed bond funds would go toward public safety infrastructure, including renovations at several fire and police stations.

Another big-ticket item: A new facility for Houston's Bureau of Animal Regulation and Care (BARC), which routinely runs over capacity with stray animals.

Why it matters: Mayor Sylvester Turner said the bonds are necessary to fully fund the city's current Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), a planning document that lists various infrastructure projects needed in the city over the next five years.

The bonds would also include money for maintenance on buildings not included in the CIP.

The intrigue: District G Council Member Mary Nan Huffman, who campaigned as a pro-public safety candidate, was the lone "no" vote.

A list of proposed bond projects shared with Axios shows none of them are in Huffman's district.

Huffman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Of note: Before council approved the measure Wednesday, District A Council Member Amy Peck proposed amending the bond to include an additional $10 million for renovations to Agnes Moffitt Park.

None of the original list of bond projects were slated for Peck's district.

Council members approved the amendment, which would help rejuvenate the ailing park in northwest Houston.

How it works: The November vote will be split into seven ballot propositions that residents can pick and choose to approve or reject.

Those include: $277 million for public safety, $60 million for parks, $47 million for the BARC facility, $33 million for public health, $29 million for general improvements, $26 million for libraries and $6 million for solid waste.

Turner estimated that it will cost the city between $1 million and $2 million to place the measure on the ballot.

Election Day is Nov. 8.