Poll shows support for Harris County, Houston bonds

A poll of Harris County voters shows support for nearly $1.7 billion in bond measures as Election Day draws near, including in precincts where elected officials oppose the measures.

Catch up quick: Voters will decide on three separate bonds in the county — for public safety, transportation, and parks and trails — totaling $1.2 billion.

Commissioners Court approved placing the measures on the ballot in a contentious 3-2 party-line vote back in August.

Republican commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey opposed the bonds, claiming county Democrats lacked transparency in the process leading up to the vote, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Also: Houston residents will vote on an additional seven bond measures totaling $478 million.

Driving the news: Support for all 10 bonds is around 63%, according to a poll of 850 likely voters by FM3 Research.

Of those polled, 33% were definitely for the bonds, 26% were probably for the bonds and 4% were still undecided but leaning toward support.

The poll was commissioned by bond supporters Vote for the Bonds and has a 3.5% margin for error.

Likely voters were selected based on voter history for various elections in 2016, 2018 and 2020. The poll also included people who registered to vote since November 2020.

The other side: Almost 30% of those polled were against the bonds, with another 9% totally undecided.

Nearly 16% were definitely against the bonds, 11% probably against the bonds and 2% undecided but leaning toward opposition.

Dig deeper: While Cagle and Ramsey opposed the county measures, the poll shows support from voters in their own precincts.