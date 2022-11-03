Harris County voter guide: Jack Cagle vs. Lesley Briones

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals; Photos: Courtesy of the Briones campaign and the office of Commissioner Jack Cagle

Republican Jack Cagle is facing new voters in a redrawn district as he seeks re-election as Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner.

His opponent, Lesley Briones, is hoping to strengthen Democrats' control of the Commissioners Court. Democrats currently have a 3-2 majority, and three seats are on the ballot this year.

Catch up quick: Briones is a lawyer and former Harris County civil court judge who also served as general counsel and chief operating officer of the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

Cagle, also a former Harris County civil court judge, is a lawyer by trade and oversees the precinct's 445 employees and $290.5 million budget.

He has helmed Precinct 4 since 2011, but redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census created an uphill battle to gain name recognition among new constituents, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Where they stand:

Briones says affordable health care, flood mitigation and public safety are among her top priorities, as are investing in economic opportunity and protecting voting and abortion rights.

Cagle is a fiscal conservative who recently skipped six Commissioners Court meetings as a way to pressure Democrats to increase funding for law enforcement and adopt a lower tax rate.

What's next: Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.