GOP no-show forces lower tax rate in Harris County

Harris County's Republican commissioners effectively killed a tax-rate proposal introduced by Democrats on the Commissioners Court by simply not showing up for weeks.

Driving the news: Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle — for the sixth time this budget season — skipped Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting on the county tax rate.

It was the last possible day for the court to approve a tax rate of 57.5 cents per $100 of property valuation sought by Democrats, according to the Office of County Administration.

Why it matters: The county will instead have to adopt what's called a no-new-revenue tax rate that collects the same amount of revenue as the previous budget year, a move that Democrats say will force cuts to crucial services like law enforcement and public health.

The overall no-new-revenue rate is 53.058 cents per $100 of property valuation, an 8.6% decrease from the previous year's tax rate of 58.1 cents per $100.

What they're saying: "Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey talked a big game about backing the blue, but when it mattered today when there was an opportunity to boost $100M in funding for law enforcement as part of a tax rate cut they failed to show up," County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted. "They were MIA."

The other side: Cagle and Ramsey have long contended their move would save taxpayers money.

At one point, the pair offered to show up if the Democrats added funding for 200 more law enforcement officers.

Yes, but: When Democrat Commissioner Adrian Garcia put forth a budget that added the 200 officers, Cagle and Ramsey skipped that meeting, too.

What's next: Tax bills will start going out this month and are due by Jan. 31.