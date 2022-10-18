GOP again no-shows at Harris County tax-rate meeting
Harris County's two Republican commissioners again refused to meet with their counterparts Monday, elongating a weeks-long battle over the county's tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Catch up quick: This was the fourth meeting Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have skipped in protest of Democrats' proposed budget and tax rate of 57.5 cents per $100 of property valuation.
- The Republicans said they want to save taxpayers money and separately want to increase funding for law enforcement, the Houston Chronicle reports.
- The county's current tax rate is 58.1 cents per $100 of valuation.
Be smart: State law mandates that at least four members of Commissioners Court be present to vote on the tax rate, although only three votes are needed for it to be approved.
- With only three commissioners present, members have been unable to take any action.
Details: On Friday, Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia submitted a counter tax rate of 56.3 cents as a "final offer" compromise, the Chronicle reports.
- Garcia's proposal also would increase pay for law enforcement and add 200 new officers to the county's payrolls.
- Cagle and Ramsey both demanded more "boots on the ground" after accusing court Democrats of defunding police.
What they're saying: "They refuse to engage," Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "It takes two to negotiate."
What we're watching: Commissioners meet again today at 2:30pm.
- Commissioners Court has until Oct. 28 to pass the tax rate. Otherwise, state law dictates the county will be forced to use a no-new-revenue tax rate.
