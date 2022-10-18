Harris County's two Republican commissioners again refused to meet with their counterparts Monday, elongating a weeks-long battle over the county's tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Catch up quick: This was the fourth meeting Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey have skipped in protest of Democrats' proposed budget and tax rate of 57.5 cents per $100 of property valuation.

The Republicans said they want to save taxpayers money and separately want to increase funding for law enforcement, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The county's current tax rate is 58.1 cents per $100 of valuation.

Be smart: State law mandates that at least four members of Commissioners Court be present to vote on the tax rate, although only three votes are needed for it to be approved.

With only three commissioners present, members have been unable to take any action.

Details: On Friday, Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia submitted a counter tax rate of 56.3 cents as a "final offer" compromise, the Chronicle reports.

Garcia's proposal also would increase pay for law enforcement and add 200 new officers to the county's payrolls.

Cagle and Ramsey both demanded more "boots on the ground" after accusing court Democrats of defunding police.

What they're saying: "They refuse to engage," Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "It takes two to negotiate."

What we're watching: Commissioners meet again today at 2:30pm.