Voters in Texas will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide statewide seats for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Also up for election are congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

State of play: Top issues in races across the state include guns, following the Uvalde school shooting, and abortion, in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Immigration policy has also been widely discussed as migrants in Texas have been sent by bus and plane to other states.

Governor's race

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term as Texas' chief executive. He faces El Paso Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who narrowly lost to Ted Cruz in the 2018 U.S. Senate race and unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

The latest: Abbott and O'Rourke faced off in the only scheduled gubernatorial debate on Sept. 30.

Lt. Governor's race

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Democratic challenger Mike Collier will face off again for the second-most powerful post in the state. The position oversees the Texas Senate.

The intrigue: Collier, who is running against Patrick for the second time after losing by 5 percentage points in 2018, was once a Republican. He made the switch around 2010.

Attorney General's race

Rochelle Garza, a Democratic lawyer from Brownsville, is running against incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton in what's expected to be one of the narrowest statewide races.

Of note: Paxton — who is plagued by legal issues, including a 2015 indictment — is under scrutiny for fleeing his home on Sept. 26 to avoid a subpoena for a lawsuit related to abortion rights funding.