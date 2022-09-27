Texas AG flees his home to avoid subpoena, court filing claims
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) fled his home on Monday to avoid being served with a subpoena in a lawsuit related to abortion rights funding, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
Of note: Paxton tweeted that he left with his wife, Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton, in order "to avoid a stranger lingering outside my home and showing concern about the safety and well-being of my family."
Details: Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, arrived at Paxton's home in the morning with the goal of serving the subpoena for a federal court hearing Tuesday in the suit brought by nonprofits seeking to fund out-of-state abortions for Texans, according to the sworn affidavit.
- A woman identifying herself as Angela Paxton answered the door and told him her husband was on the phone inside the home, but was in a "hurry to leave," per the filing. So he said he'd wait and nearly an hour later saw the attorney general leave the house.
- "As soon as he saw me and heard me call his name out, he turned around and RAN back inside the house through the same door in the garage," Herrera wrote.
- Moments later, Angela Paxton left the home and got inside a truck in the driveway before being joined by her husband, who ignored Herrera calling his name and the vehicle drove off, according to the filing.
What he's saying: "This is a ridiculous waste of time and the media should be ashamed of themselves," Paxton tweeted in response to a Texas Tribune report on the court filing.
- "All across the country, conservatives have faced threats to their safety — many threats that received scant coverage or condemnation from the mainstream media."