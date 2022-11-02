Harris County voter guide: Adrian Garcia vs. Jack Morman

Democrat Adrian Garcia is hoping to hold onto his seat as Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner this November as he faces familiar foe Republican Jack Morman in the election.

Driving the news: The race, like many others in Harris County, has focused on public safety amid an outcry over crime in the region.

Garcia, a longtime police officer, is the former Harris County sheriff while Morman touts endorsements from several of the county's law enforcement unions.

Why it matters: Democrats have a 3-2 majority on Commissioners Court, but this election could change that as three of the seats are on the ballot and candidates in each race are facing heated contests.

Flashback: Morman was commissioner of Precinct 2 from 2010 to 2018, when Garcia narrowly defeated him among the blue wave.

Garcia, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2016, also served on the Houston City Council from 2004-2008.

Where they stand: Morman wants to "restore fiscal sanity for taxpayers" and takes a traditional tough-on-crime approach to public safety.

Garcia, however, touts successes with targeted approaches like implementing ShotSpotter technology and reducing a backlog of violent crime warrants.

What's next: Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Tuesday.