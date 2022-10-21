Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate.

Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.

Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm.

Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.

Those who request an absentee ballot can return it to any of the 24/7 drop boxes before 8pm on Election Day.

You can register to vote online until Oct. 24 and are able to register upon arriving at your polling location on Election Day until 8pm.

Here's a list of all the satellite voting centers and drop box-only locations.

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer (D) vs. Tudor Dixon (R)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Voters will decide between two women gubernatorial candidates for the first time in Michigan's history.

Gov. Whitmer (D) is an experienced lawmaker in both of Michigan's legislative chambers, serving as state Senate minority leader from 2011 to 2014.

If re-elected, Whitmer has said she'll protect abortion rights and invest in infrastructure, training and retaining workers, as well as lure in more large economic projects.

Republican nominee Tudor Dixon is a first-time candidate who has worked for her family-owned steel company, starred in movies and most recently was a conservative TV commentator.

If elected, Dixon says she wants to make Michigan more like Florida. She would slash business regulations, allow state education funding for private schools, and work to solve educational and economic issues she believes are the result of Democratic policies.

The intrigue: While the DeVos family endorsed Dixon and has been a major contributor to her campaign, Whitmer and outside groups are outspending Dixon's campaign and Republican groups by a wide margin.

Of note: Dixon faces an uphill battle — governors are 7-1 when seeking re-election since the role became a four-year term in 1966.

Secretary of state: Jocelyn Benson (D) vs. Kristina Karamo (R)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc, Scott Olson/Getty Images

If Republican challenger Kristina Karamo wins this race, Democrats believe Michigan's election infrastructure could be at risk.

Incumbent Jocelyn Benson's profile has risen nationally due to her efforts to defend Michigan's election integrity after the 2020 election.

But will alleviating the long wait times that were common in Secretary of State branches during the pandemic be enough to compel voters?

Benson's move to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications to voters has been the biggest criticism from Republicans, who argued — without evidence — that the decision heightened the risk of voter fraud.

Karamo is a former community college professor with little experience in politics.

The election denier has mostly refused to share her vision for how she would improve service in SOS branches across the state.

She did sit down with Bridge Michigan for this story about her life and motivation to enter politics.

Of note: Benson heads into November with $3.3 million in campaign cash compared to Karamo's $184,734.

Attorney general: Dana Nessel (D) vs. Matt DePerno (R)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Michigan Department of Attorney General, Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Polling indicates this contest could be the closest race out of the three statewide executive offices.

Incumbent Dana Nessel (D) calls herself the people's lawyer. She's seen as a champion for equality by her supporters as Michigan’s first openly gay attorney general.

If re-elected, Nessel says she will continue helping low-income offenders clear their records with expungement programs, as well as continue the work of her department's Hate Crimes Unit.

Nessel has faced criticism from Flint residents for failing to prosecute former state officials accused of playing key roles in the Flint water crisis.

Matt DePerno (R) is an election conspirator who earned the nomination from the grassroots GOP base for leading a legal effort to overturn the 2020 election.

If elected, DePerno has pledged to launch investigations into his political opponents.

He's currently under state investigation for allegedly tampering with election machines.

13th Congressional District: Shri Thanedar (D) vs. Martell Bivings (R)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Michigan House Democrats, Sam Robinson/Axios.

Detroit's almost 70-year stretch of Black representation in Congress, the longest in the nation, could be coming to an end after Rep. Brenda Lawrence announced her retirement.

State Rep. Shri Thanedar (D) is an Indian American entrepreneur who is self-funding his campaign to the tune of $5.1 million after launching a career in progressive politics.

If elected to Congress, Thanedar says he would advocate for a ban on assault weapons and work to bring solutions for those living below the poverty line.

Thanedar is expected to win this solidly Democratic district after beating eight Black candidates in the primary, ending Detroit's almost 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress following the state's controversial redistricting process.

Martell Bivings (R) is a Black Detroiter and nontraditional Republican who blames Democratic policies for many of the problems facing Black families. Bivings has raised less than $18,000, campaign finance reports show.

If elected, he says he'd push his Republican colleagues to bring reparations for African Americans.

3rd Congressional District: Hillary Scholten (D) vs. John Gibbs (R)

Democratic outsiders got what they wanted in this district.

Trump-endorsed Republican nominee John Gibbs, who defeated Rep. Peter Meijer in August, is a former Trump administration official and software engineer who wants Congress to roll back regulations and allow greater freedoms for Michiganders.

Gibbs has repeated baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Democratic nominee Hillary Scholten is running as a moderate who has a huge money advantage over Gibbs.

The new boundaries are more ideal for Scholten than when she lost to Meijer in 2020, but it still leans Republican.

Of note: This West Michigan race is the ultimate test of former President Trump's influence among Republican voters. The Grand Rapids-based district backed President Biden by 9 points in 2020.

Meijer was a vocal critic of the former president and voted to impeach him. A Gibbs victory would have some wondering whether Republican never-Trumpers are still electable.

7th Congressional District: Elissa Slotkin (D) vs. Tom Barrett (R)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Tom Williams and Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

One of the most expensive U.S. House races in the country could be pivotal in deciding which party controls Congress.

Incumbent Elissa Slotkin (D): The moderate Democrat moved to Ingham County after redistricting united the state's Capitol region. She was one of seven Democrats nationally in 2020 to win a House seat in a district that voted for former President Trump.

Slotkin has been criticized by Republicans for renting a condo from a lobbyist and donor to establish residency in Lansing.

State Sen. Tom Barrett (R): Experts say Barrett, an Army veteran and chair of the Michigan Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, couldn't have received a better draw during the redistricting process as his current Senate district.

Barrett is one of several Republicans nationwide to remove anti-abortion language from their campaign website after a primary win.

The intrigue: This toss-up race is one of the most important for Republicans attempting to take control of the House of Representatives.

10th Congressional District: Carl Marlinga (D) vs. John James (R)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Tom Williams and Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan could have its next Black representative in Congress after this race is settled.

John James (R), the president of his family's supply chain management company, takes a cash advantage and greater name recognition into his third campaign after losing a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2018 to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) and a very close race to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Twp.) in 2020.

If elected, James wants to combat inflation and bring back manufacturing jobs.

Carl Marlinga (D) hasn't gotten the same national help from his party as James has received from outside Republican groups.

If elected, Marlinga says he will strengthen the EPA and clean up Michigan's waterways.

Marlinga, who served two decades as Macomb County prosecutor, lost a congressional race in 2002.

Of note: The newly drawn 10th District covers parts of Macomb and Oakland counties, including Sterling Heights, Warren, Clinton Township, Shelby Township, Rochester and Rochester Hills.

Detroit Public Schools Community District board member

There are 18 candidates vying for four seats on Detroit's public school district's school board.

Here's a full list of candidates and the issues they're placing a priority on, including student absenteeism, school safety and the district's budget.

Michigan 2022 ballot questions

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Voters will see a number of citizen-led ballot issues:

Southeast Michigan voters will also see transit tax proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Oakland: A 10-year, .95 mill countywide tax would maintain existing SMART services, fund other transit providers and generate $66 million in the first year.

A 10-year, .95 mill countywide tax would maintain existing SMART services, fund other transit providers and generate $66 million in the first year. Wayne: A four-year, .994 mill tax renewal would maintain SMART services and raise about $20 million in its first year.

A four-year, .994 mill tax renewal would maintain SMART services and raise about $20 million in its first year. Macomb: A five-year, .95 mill tax renewal to continue SMART services and would raise about $31 million in its first year.

