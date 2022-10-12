1 hour ago - Politics

Tudor Dixon pitches vision for state near Detroit

Samuel Robinson
Tudor Dixon in Rochester Hills

Tudor Dixon answers questions from media at a campaign event at the Emagine Theater in Rochester Hills on Friday, Oct. 7. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Tudor Dixon and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are both women with daughters, but if you ask the governor, their similarities end there.

State of play: The gubernatorial candidates are campaigning on two distinct visions for the state. Dixon doesn't have the political experience that Whitmer carried into the governor's office as a former state legislator, or even close to the amount of fundraising money and advertising.

  • However, she is channeling the frustrations of parents angry about LGBTQ+ affirming books in schools and what's happening in classrooms following a learning gap caused by school closures during the pandemic.
  • She's banking on harnessing that momentum at the polls on Nov. 8.

Driving the news: Dixon made one of her first appeals to Metro Detroiters over the weekend at an event in Rochester Hills.

  • She took questions from the public, including what she's doing to connect with minority communities.
  • Dixon said she recently spoke to a Macomb County Commissioner "to try to get us a meeting with the Black community in Wayne County."

The intrigue: Dixon told the crowd of mostly supporters that over-regulation is hurting business and said her administration would cut red tape to secure large development projects.

  • But Dixon hasn't secured endorsements from prominent business groups like the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association or the Michigan Chamber of Commerce — which hasn't missed a general election endorsement in two decades, according to Bridge Michigan.

Of note: While Whitmer has called Dixon a conspiracy theorist, her stance on the 2020 election is blurry. She's shown enough skepticism to earn the endorsement of former president Donald Trump — who has fought against any Republican who accepts the result of the latest presidential election — but hasn't made investigating the results a priority of her campaign.

  • Fivethirtyeight reports Dixon has "fully denied" President Joe Biden's election victory, but it's not that simple.
  • MLive says Dixon's shifting stance has gone from certainty that there was fraud, to "it's impossible to know."
