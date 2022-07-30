Trump endorses Tudor Dixon in Michigan governor's race

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed conservative media personality Tudor Dixon in Michigan's Republican primary race.

Why it matters: Michigan's Republican gubernatorial primary has been foggy and messy. Trump's endorsement could distinguish Dixon as a frontrunner in a race packed with scandal.

What he said: "When I met Tudor Dixon, she was not well known, but I could tell she had something very special — it was a quality that few others have," Trump said in a statement late Friday. "She delivered a powerful speech on how she would lead Michigan, fight for Election Integrity, turn around the Economy, and protect the future of Michigan for every child."

In response, Dixon said the Trump endorsement was a "great honor."

The other side: Some Republicans didn't want Trump to endorse Dixon since she previously expressed support for Betsy DeVos, who resigned from Trump's cabinet after the Jan. 6 riots, NBC News reports.

Nine GOP candidates for Michigan legislature and congressional spots in Michigan sent a letter to Trump, asking him to avoid supporting the "establishment" candidate in Dixon, per NBC News.

Yes, but: GOP consultant Jason Roe told Axios before the endorsement that he'd "be surprised if (Trump endorsed) anyone other than (Dixon)."

Dixon also carries the support of legislative and business leaders, Axios' Samuel Robinson writes.

The big picture: The winner of Tuesday's primary will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Trump has often criticized Whitmer for her pandemic strategy in the political battleground state.

Go deeper ... Trump endorsement looms over foggy gubernatorial primary