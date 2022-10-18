In-person early voting centers now open

A sign outside of the Butzel Family Center on Kercheval, one of 13 early voting locations. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Satellite voting centers opened yesterday across Detroit for voters who want to skip Election Day lines by turning in their midterm ballots early.

Satellite locations also have drop boxes available for absentee voters.

Driving the news: Each location is open Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm except at the Department of Elections, which is open 8am-5pm.

These locations will be open the weekend before the election, Nov. 5-6 from 9am-4pm.

In-person early voting is available until Monday, Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.

Those who request an absentee ballot can return it to any of the seven 24/7 drop boxes before 8pm on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Between the lines: The Nov. 8 ballot includes races for Detroit Public Schools Community District school board and the Wayne State board of governors, plus statewide ballot proposals that affect abortion, voting rights and how long politicians can serve.

Voters will also decide Michigan's secretary of state, attorney general and governor, as well as who represents them in Lansing.

Full list of satellite voting centers and dropbox-only locations:

Adams Butzel Rec., 10500 Lyndon St.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Ave.

City Clerk's Office (Coleman A. Young building), 2 Woodward Ave. Suite 200

Clark Park, 1130 Clark St.

Dept. of Elections, 2978 W. Grand Blvd.

Farwell Rec. Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive.

Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. 7 Mile Road.

Heilmann Community Center, 19601 Crusade St.

Kemeny Rec. Center, 2260 S. Fort St.

Northwest Activity Center, 18100 Meyers Road.

Tindal Activity Center, 10301 W Seven Mile Road.

WCCCD Eastern Campus, 5901 Conner St.

WCCCD Northwest Campus, 8200 W. Outer Drive.

Dropbox-only locations include: