How Prop 2 would change voting in Michigan

Proposal 2, a constitutional amendment set to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, will give voters the opportunity to expand statewide voting access.

The intrigue: The Promote the Vote coalition submitted 669,972 signatures in July for its proposal to create a new early voting system.

It would set nine days of early in-person voting and allow voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them for all future elections, without having to apply each time as long as the voter remains qualified.

Flashback: Promote the Vote is the same group behind the successful effort to pass Proposal 3 in 2018, which gave Michigan voters no-reason absentee and same-day registration.

Advocates with the group have said the proposal — backed by the ACLU of Michigan, Voters Not Politicians, League of Women Voters of Michigan and All Voting is Local — is an extension of the 2018 ballot measure.

The other side: "Clearly, this proposal is primarily intended to make it so that no Michigan voter is ever required to show photo identification, that's the driving force here," Republican operative Fred Wszolek tells Axios.

Republicans have argued without evidence that Michigan's use of signed affidavits, allowing people to vote without an ID, leads to fraud.

Prop 2 would enshrine the right to vote using an affidavit in state law.

Of note: Prop 2 is one of three proposals on this year's ballot; Voters for Term Limits and Transparency and Reproductive Freedom for All.