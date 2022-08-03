Trump-backed John Gibbs defeats incumbent Meijer in Michigan primary

John Gibbs, a Trump-endorsed political newcomer, defeated incumbent Peter Meijer for Michigan's redrawn 3rd Congressional District, AP reports.

Driving the news: Gibbs is the latest pro-Trump candidate to oust one of the former president's few remaining GOP critics.

Meijer, a freshman congressman who replaced Justin Amash was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. He acknowledged that it may have been "political suicide."

Why it matters: Gibbs' victory signals Republican voter's continued allegiance to the former president.

A Black software engineer who worked on housing issues for the former president’s staff under HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Gibbs received Trump’s backing earlier this year.

Gibbs is an election denier who has falsely called the results "mathematically impossible" even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Between the lines: Gibbs, who's publicly floated a number of outlandish right-wing conspiracy theories, brings potential general election liability for the more competitive district that hasn't seen Democratic representation since 1976.

The West Michigan primary was one of several in which Democrats meddled on behalf of far-right candidates believing Gibbs to be a more beatable opponent in November, prompting an outcry.

Context: The new congressional map made the district significantly more competitive, and Hillary Scholten, the Democratic challenger, lost to Meijer by just six points in 2020.

Go deeper: Trump endorsement tracker: Which candidates have won and lost