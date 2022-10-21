1 hour ago - News
Your voting guide for the midterms in Greater Austin
Texans can now cast ballots in this year's midterm elections.
Why it matters: Voters will decide key statewide seats as well as congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education.
- Plus: Races for local elected positions and local referendums are on ballots.
What you need to know:
- Early voting is Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
- Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open 7am–7pm.
🗳 Review your sample ballot here: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Bastrop County.
Details: During the early voting period, registered voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in their county.
- A list of polling locations will be published here on Oct. 22.
- If you are 65 or older, sick or disabled, expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or in jail but not convicted of a felony, you are allowed to vote by mail. Also, if you are absent from the county of registration during the early voting period and on Election Day or are civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, you are allowed to vote by mail.
- Download the vote-by-mail application here.
- The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28.
