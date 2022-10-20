It takes a lot of dough to run a school system, a community college and a city.

Driving the news: Austin Independent School District, Austin Community College and the city of Austin are asking voters to collectively approve more than $3 billion worth of bonds in the upcoming ballot.

The breakdown: Austin ISD has a $2.44 billion package, split into three propositions, that would pay for security upgrades, air-conditioned buses, cafeteria improvements and stadium overhauls — among many other things.

The American-Statesman has a great tool breaking down the slated improvements at your local school.

The City of Austin has a $350 million affordable housing bond on the ballot to underwrite more rental units and set aside housing for people transitioning out of homelessness.

Austin Community College has a $770 million package on the ballot to expand job training in high-demand fields like health care and advanced manufacturing, and build new community college campuses.

Between the lines: A taxpayer with a home valued at roughly $500,000 who lives in the school and community college districts — and within the city limits — can expect to pay about $100 more per year in taxes if all propositions pass.

The bottom line: As Austin grows fast, major institutions are trying to keep up.