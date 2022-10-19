Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting takes place Oct. 19-Nov. 3.

In Nashville, polls open at 8am at the Howard Office Building downtown.

Voting will expand to additional locations next week.

Why it matters: The election will determine who will be the next governor and who represents Nashville in Congress.

The ballot also includes several state legislative races and four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution.

State of play: Many of the high-profile races favor Republicans.

Zoom in: Tennessee Republicans redrew the congressional map this year, slicing up Nashville's reliably Democratic district.

The city is now split into Districts 5, 6 and 7, each of which includes rural counties with large conservative voting blocs.

Jason Martin (left) and Gov. Bill Lee. Photos: Mark Humphrey/AP Photo, Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Governor: Gov. Bill Lee (R) vs. Jason Martin (D)

Gov. Bill Lee, whose approval rating sat at 56% in the latest Vanderbilt Poll, is conducting a quiet re-election campaign. He has touted his work to bolster rural counties and keep unemployment low.

Democratic challenger Jason Martin, a critical care physician, emerged as a vocal critic of Lee's pandemic response. In the run-up to Election Day, Martin has criticized Lee's positions on banning abortion and promoting charter schools.

Lee has declined to debate Martin.

TN-5: Andy Ogles (R) vs. Heidi Campbell (D)

Republicans carved up the Nashville area district held by U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper for 20 years and the Democratic Party since the Civil War. Cooper retired after the new maps were approved.

Facing off in the newly drawn district are Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell and her Republican rival, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.

The district includes heavily GOP suburban and rural counties, making Ogles the perceived front-runner. However, Campbell outraised Ogles in the most recent fundraising period.

TN-7: Rep. Mark Green (R) vs. Odessa Kelly (D)

This newly redrawn district represents the northwest portion of Davidson County and touches the state borders on the north and south. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Green is facing Democratic challenger Odessa Kelly.

Kelly's progressive campaign pushing for affordable housing and Medicare expansion has attracted national attention. If elected, she would be the first openly gay Black congresswoman.

Green, a two-term representative, is a staunch conservative who previously served in the General Assembly. He told the Tennessean that immigration and inflation are two of his top issues if he is re-elected.

State House District 59: Caleb Hemmer (D) vs. Michelle Foreman (R)

First-time candidate Caleb Hemmer is looking to keep the district representing parts of south and western Davidson County a Democratic seat. Hemmer works in corporate development and is the brother-in-law of state Rep. Bo Mitchell.

His Republican opponent is conservative activist Michelle Foreman, who was a defendant in a recent legal settlement over unsolicited robocalls during the 2020 effort to recall Mayor John Cooper.

Constitutional amendments on Tennessee's ballot

Voters will decide whether to approve four proposed amendments to the state constitution:

Amendment 1 would enshrine the state's "right-to-work" law in the state's Constitution, allowing employees to decide against joining a union and paying dues in a unionized workplace.

would enshrine the state's "right-to-work" law in the state's Constitution, allowing employees to decide against joining a union and paying dues in a unionized workplace. Amendment 2 would clarify the line of succession if the governor is incapacitated.

would clarify the line of succession if the governor is incapacitated. Amendment 3 would completely ban slavery in the state, eliminating an exception "as a punishment for crime." Supporters of the amendment say it would be an important symbolic move.

would completely ban slavery in the state, eliminating an exception "as a punishment for crime." Supporters of the amendment say it would be an important symbolic move. Amendment 4 would lift a ban on clergy serving in the General Assembly. (This provision of the state Constitution has not been enforced since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional in 1978.)

