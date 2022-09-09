2022 election guide for Wake County voters
Absentee ballots start going out today to North Carolina voters who’ve requested them.
- That means, believe it or not, the first votes for the 2022 midterms will begin trickling in as early as next week.
Driving the news: Around 53,000 North Carolinians have requested absentee ballots, and nearly 11,000 of those are from Wake County — more than any other county in the state, N.C. elections board spokesperson Pat Gannon told Axios.
Today we're sharing the first run of a Smart Brevity, handy-dandy, user-friendly election guide for Wake County. We’ll update it throughout the fall with more information, the latest news and deeper stories on select races, right up until Election Day.
- We’ll have a guide to Durham’s races next week.
Why it matters: Your vote always matters. But this year North Carolina voters could help determine whether Democrats hold on to both chambers of Congress, or whether Republicans take control of the state Supreme Court and win a supermajority in the legislature.
- Plus: The local races, though they receive less hype, will influence your everyday life.
How to see what'll be on your ballot: Head to the state’s voter registration lookup, search your name and scroll until you see a heading titled “YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT.” Click the link under “Your Sample Ballot(s).”
Key dates
Oct. 14: Voter registration deadline.
Oct. 20: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins. Wake County will have 15 early voting sites; Durham County will have eight. Find sites in your county here.
Nov. 1: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot request.
Nov. 5: Early voting ends.
Nov. 8: Election Day.
Voting by mail
If you’ve already filled out your absentee request form, your ballot is on its way and you can fill it out and mail it when you’re ready.
- If you haven’t requested to vote by mail yet but want to, head to the online absentee ballot portal or fill out a paper form, then mail it or hand-deliver it to your county board of elections by Nov. 1.
- How to complete your absentee ballot.
- And here's everything you need to know to return it to make sure it’s accepted.
Statewide races
U.S. Senate: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (Republican) faces former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (Democrat) in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. This is among the most competitive Senate races in the country and will play a role in determining which party has the majority in the chamber next year.
- Also running: Matthew Hoh (Green Party) and Shannon Bray (Libertarian)
State Supreme Court: The winners of these seats will play a role in determining which party has control over the court. Democrats have a narrow 4-3 majority on the court now, but seats up for grabs are currently held by Democratic judges. Republicans hope to flip both seats. If they do, North Carolina will likely see different outcomes in cases like last year’s redistricting challenges.
- Seat 3: Lucy Inman (Democrat) v. Richard Dietz (Republican)
- Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic incumbent v. Trey Allen (Republican)
Congress
2nd Congressional District: Christine Villaverde (Republican) v. U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (Democratic incumbent)
13th Congressional District: Bo Hines (Republican) will face state Sen. Wiley Nickel (Democrat) in November, in the race for a highly competitive U.S. House race.
State Legislature
19 state legislative seats are on Wake County ballots. (See Senate maps to find your district, and House maps.) Here are some of the races to watch that may help determine whether Republicans claim a supermajority:
- Senate District 17 (southern Wake): Mark Cavaliero (Republican) v. state Sen. Sydney Batch (Democratic incumbent)
- Senate 18 (northern Wake): E.C. Sykes (Republican) v. Mary Wills Bode (Democrat)
- House District 35 (northern, includes Wake Forest and Rolesville): Fred Von Canon (Republican) v. state Rep. Terence Everitt (Democrat)
- House 36 (southwestern Wake, includes Feltonville and Friendship): John Harris (Republican) v. state Rep. Julie von Haefen (Democrat)
- House 37 (southern, includes Fuquay-Varina): Christine Kelly (Democrat) v. state Rep. Erin Pare (Republican)
- House 66 (central-northern, includes New Hope): Ives Brizuela de Sholar (Republican) v. state Sen. Sarah Crawford (Democrat)
Local
District Attorney: Jeff Dobson (Republican) v. Lorrin Freeman (Democratic incumbent)
Sheriff: Donnie Harrison (Republican who served as sheriff from 2002 to 2018) will face Willie Rowe (Democrat) in the race to replace Democratic Sheriff Gerald Baker, who lost to Rowe in July’s runoff election.
Raleigh Mayor: DaQuanta Copeland, Mary-Ann Baldwin (incumbent) and Terrance Ruth
Raleigh City Council (find your district map here)
- At-large candidates (vote for two): Anne Franklin, James Bledsoe, John Odom, Jonathan Melton (incumbent), Joshua Bradley, Portia Rochelle, Stormie Forte (current city councilor representing District D)
- District A (north Raleigh): Cat Lawson, Mary Black-Branch, Whitney Hill
- District B (northeast): Frank Pierce, Jakob Lorberblatt, Megan Patton, Minu Lee, Zainab Baloch
- District C (southeast): Corey Branch (incumbent), Frank Fields, Wanda Hunter
- District D (southwest): Jane Harrison, Jennifer Truman, Rob Baumgart, Todd Kennedy
- District E (central/west): Christina Jones v. David Knight (incumbent)
Board of Commissioners
- District 1: Chanel N. Harris (Republican) v. Donald Mial (Democrat)
- District 2: Matt Calabria (Democrat) v. Mark McMains (Republican)
- District 3: Irina Comer (Republican) v. Cheryl F. Stalling (Democrat)
Nonpartisan races on your ballot: Wake County Board of Education and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Referenda
- Parks bond, for improving and expanding parks and greenways around Wake County - $275 million
- Public school construction bond - $530.7 million
- Community college bond to expand Wake Technical Community College - $353.2 million
- Go deeper on the details of each bond.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on Sept. 9. Check back for updates and additions throughout election season.
