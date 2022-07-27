Wake County voters give sheriff the boot

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker lost his bid for reelection in last night's runoff by about 50 percentage points, bringing an unceremonious end to a rocky first term.

Driving the news: Unaffiliated and Democratic voters gave a resounding endorsement of former deputy Willie Rowe, who will now face former Wake County Sheriff Republican Donnie Harrison in November.

Why it matters: Voters clearly wanted a change.

Baker faced intense scrutiny for his management of the department and numerous federal lawsuits from employees accusing him of retaliation and discrimination.

What's next: November's election will in part determine the future of policing in Wake County, at a time when voters are concerned about both rising crime rates and police accountability.