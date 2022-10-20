As Election Day approaches, Arizona races very well could decide the national political landscape. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Phoenix.

Why it matters: Arizona voters will decide on a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general, each of whom is expected to make consequential decisions about abortion, elections, the economy and more.

Meanwhile: Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington view Arizona as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Voting in metro Phoenix

There are many ways to cast your ballot in Maricopa County.

📬 Vote by mail

If you've requested an early ballot (check here), it should have arrived already.

If you haven't requested one, you still can through Oct 28.

Your ballot must be received by 7pm on Nov. 8 to count. The county recommends getting it in the mail by Nov. 1 to ensure on-time arrival.

☑️ Vote early, in person

If you're a Maricopa County resident, you can cast a ballot at several voting centers through Nov. 4.

📥 Drop off your mail-in ballot

If you get a ballot mailed to you but don't send it back in time (or don't want to put it in the mail), you can drop it off at any vote center during early voting or on Election Day.

🗳️ Vote on Election Day

You can cast your ballot at any voting center in the county on Election Day.

The centers will be open from 6am to 7pm. You will be allowed to vote as long as you're in line by 7pm.

U.S. Senate: Mark Kelly (D) vs. Blake Masters (R)

Sen. Mark Kelly (left) and Blake Masters. Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photos: Rebecca Noble, Mario Tama/Getty Images

State of play: Former astronaut Mark Kelly won a special election in 2020 to serve out the final two years of Republican Sen. John McCain's term after he died. That gave Democrats control of both of Arizona's Senate seats for the first time since 1952.

He's being challenged in his bid for a full term by Republican Blake Masters, a venture capitalist who worked for tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel and ran his nonprofit foundation.

Masters was endorsed by former President Trump in the GOP primary and has sought to tie Kelly to President Biden's record on border security and high inflation. Kelly has portrayed Masters as too extreme on issues like abortion and Social Security.

Go deeper: See where they stand on border security, the economy and abortion.

Arizona governor: Katie Hobbs (D) vs. Kari Lake (R)

Katie Hobbs (left) and Kari Lake. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Mario Tama and Brandon Bell/Getty Images

With Republican Gov. Doug Ducey termed out, Democrats are hoping Secretary of State Katie Hobbs can turn the state blue, while Republicans want to install an even more conservative governor in Kari Lake.

State of play: The campaign for the state's top job has been full of negative attacks, with Lake trying to paint Hobbs as weak on crime and the economy and Hobbs calling Lake dangerous and unqualified because of her claims about unproven voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Hobbs has been secretary of state since 2019, and she spent eight years in the legislature, including as the Senate's Democratic leader. She spent much of her career before running for office as a social worker.

Republican Kari Lake spent 22 years as a news anchor at Fox 10. She left the station in 2021 and launched her campaign for governor shortly afterward.

Go deeper:

Arizona secretary of state: Mark Finchem (R) vs. Adrian Fontes (D)

Adrian Fontes (left) and Mark Finchem. Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Alonso Parra, Mario Tama/Getty Images

The secretary of state is Arizona's top election official, and rarely do two candidates for the office have such differing views of how elections should be run than Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Finchem is a real estate agent and former police officer who has been a member of the Arizona House of Representatives since 2015.

Fontes is an attorney who served as Maricopa County recorder from 2017-20.

State of play: The 2022 race between the candidates has largely been defined by the 2020 presidential election.

Finchem is among the state's most ardent supporters of the false claims that the election was rigged against former President Trump and was part of the rally on Jan. 6 in Washington that preceded the Capitol insurrection.

Fontes has defended the integrity of the 2020 election, which he oversaw in Maricopa County.

Go deeper:

Arizona attorney general: Abe Hamadeh (R) vs. Kris Mayes (D)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Mario Tama/Getty Images

Arizonans will elect a new Attorney General this year after current AG Mark Brnovich ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. senate seat.

His successor will likely represent the state in legal issues pertaining to immigration, abortion and other consequential issues.

They will also be tasked with prosecuting consumer fraud and white collar crime cases.

State of play: The two candidates have extremely disparate views on abortion, election integrity and more.

Abe Hamadeh is a former Army Reserve intelligence officer and a political newcomer endorsed by former President Trump.

Kris Mayes is a former corporation commissioner. She was a Republican until switching parties in 2019.

Go deeper:

Illustration: Victoria Ellis/Axios

Other statewide races

Treasurer: Incumbent Kimberly Yee (R) vs. Martín Quezada (D)

Why it matters: The treasurer oversees the state's finances and, along with the Board of Investment, determines how state and other government revenues are invested.

State superintendent of public instruction: Incumbent Kathy Hoffman (D) vs. Tom Horne (R)

Why it matters: The superintendent oversees Arizona's public education system by enforcing curriculum standards, distributing funding, issuing teaching certificates and auditing school systems.

Arizona Corporation Commission

Why it matters: The commission regulates public utility companies and approves the rates they can charge for power and water.

It also registers corporations, regulates railroad and pipeline safety and governs securities sales.

Go deeper: Read about the candidates and other underrated races.

Arizona ballot propositions

There are 10 propositions on the statewide ballot, two of which were referred through the citizen initiative process.

Proposition 128: Allows lawmakers to repeal or amend voter-approved laws if a court ruled that they contained illegal or unconstitutional language.

Allows lawmakers to repeal or amend voter-approved laws if a court ruled that they contained illegal or unconstitutional language. Proposition 129: Limits citizen initiatives that change state statute to a single subject, a standard that is already in place for initiatives that amend the Arizona Constitution.

Limits citizen initiatives that change state statute to a single subject, a standard that is already in place for initiatives that amend the Arizona Constitution. Proposition 130: Repeals and consolidates property tax exemption laws and would allow the legislature to enact exemptions for veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers.

Repeals and consolidates property tax exemption laws and would allow the legislature to enact exemptions for veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers. Proposition 131: Creates a lieutenant governor position who would run on a ticket with gubernatorial nominees. They would be first in the line of succession if the governor leaves office early.

Creates a lieutenant governor position who would run on a ticket with gubernatorial nominees. They would be first in the line of succession if the governor leaves office early. Proposition 132: Requires ballot propositions that raise taxes to receive at least 60% of the vote to pass, instead of a simple majority.

Requires ballot propositions that raise taxes to receive at least 60% of the vote to pass, instead of a simple majority. Proposition 209: Decreases the maximum interest rate on medical debt from 10% to 3%, and reduces the amount of property and income that can be seized to pay for medical debt.

Decreases the maximum interest rate on medical debt from 10% to 3%, and reduces the amount of property and income that can be seized to pay for medical debt. Proposition 211: Cracks down on the use of dark money, a term used for campaign spending by outside groups that don't disclose where they get their funds.

Cracks down on the use of dark money, a term used for campaign spending by outside groups that don't disclose where they get their funds. Proposition 308: Makes any student, regardless of immigration status, eligible for in-state university tuition and financial aid if they graduated from, or spent at least two years attending, high school in Arizona.

Makes any student, regardless of immigration status, eligible for in-state university tuition and financial aid if they graduated from, or spent at least two years attending, high school in Arizona. Proposition 309: Would impose voter identification measures on early ballots by requiring people to include either a state-issued identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security numbers in addition to the signatures and birthdates.

Would impose voter identification measures on early ballots by requiring people to include either a state-issued identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security numbers in addition to the signatures and birthdates. Proposition 310: Creates a Fire District Safety Fund, which would be funded through a 0.1% sales tax increase on certain types of businesses.

Go deeper: Learn more about the propositions on your ballot.

What Arizonans care about: Abortion, the economy, border security and crime

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, inflation and a surge in fentanyl and crime, Arizonans have a lot to think about at the ballot box this year.

Abortion: The future of abortion access is still unclear in Arizona.

In late September, a Pima County judge allowed a pre-statehood law that bans almost all abortions to take effect.

The state Court of Appeals blocked the law this month pending an appeal of the September decision. Now, abortion providers are operating under a law passed this year that allows abortion up to 15 weeks.

The economy: Arizona's economic outlook is a mixed bag right now.

Phoenix led the nation with the largest consumer price index (CPI) increase in August.

Yes, but: Unemployment is still near a record low and home prices are starting to stabilize after more than a year of exponential growth.

Border security: Border Patrol encounters at the southwestern border have risen sharply since 2019, raising concerns about violence, humanitarian crises and fentanyl smuggling.

Crime: In Phoenix, murders and assaults are on the rise, though other categories of violent crime are decreasing.

Republicans in federal, state and local races have tried to paint their opponents as soft on crime because of their support for police accountability measures.

