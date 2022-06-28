46 migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio

The bodies of at least 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday following heat-related injuries after a presumed migrant smuggling attempt, local officials said.

Driving the news: Authorities said at a news conference that 16 other people found in the trailer, including four minors, were taken to local hospitals with conditions including heat stroke and exhaustion. Three people had been taken into custody and the matter was investigated by federal authorities, the officials said.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio police about "an alleged human smuggling event" in the area and confirmed the deaths of more than 40 people at the scene.

Zoom in: San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said at the news conference the patients were "hot to the touch."

"They were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion. There were no signs of water in the vehicle," Hood said.

"It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible air conditioning unit on that rig," he added.

What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who's made immigration a focal point of his re-election campaign, blamed President Biden for the deaths, saying in a tweet that they're "a result of his deadly open border policies" and "show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Abbott's Democratic gubernatorial challenger, Beto O'Rourke, tweeted: "We need urgent action — dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration that reflect our values and meet our country's needs."

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.