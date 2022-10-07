Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order

An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents.

Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban.

The stay temporarily blocks enforcement of the ban while an appeal continues.

This will allow abortion care to resume immediately, per Planned Parenthood.

