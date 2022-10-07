Skip to main content
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order

Sareen Habeshian
Abortion rights activist protests in Tucson, Arizona on July 4, 2022. Photo: SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP via Getty Images

An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents.

Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban.

  • The stay temporarily blocks enforcement of the ban while an appeal continues.
  • This will allow abortion care to resume immediately, per Planned Parenthood.

