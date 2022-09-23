Arizona judge allows pre-statehood abortion ban to take effect
A Pima County judge ruled on Friday that Arizona's pre-statehood ban on most abortions will go into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Driving the news: Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that years of subsequent abortion restrictions that are less lenient than the territorial-era ban don't negate it.
- Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged Johnson to reinstate the law that was enjoined in 1973 in response to Roe.
- Planned Parenthood of Arizona argued that other, more permissive laws passed since then should go into effect instead of the pre-Roe ban.
Why it matters: A law banning all abortions other than those necessary to save the life of the mother is now effective.
- Abortion providers in Arizona temporarily halted services following the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but many recently resumed them.
State of play: Lawmakers this year passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which was supposed to take effect on Saturday.
Yes, but: The legislation emphasized that it doesn't repeal the pre-Roe prohibition.
Of note: Lawmakers in 2021 repealed a portion of the law that made it a felony for a woman to seek or obtain an abortion, leaving only the portion that criminalized people who perform abortions.
What they're saying: Brnovich announced the ruling on Twitter, applauding the ruling.
- "We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans," he tweeted.
What's next: Johnson noted in her ruling that there are likely other legal questions left to address regarding the future of abortion in the state.
The bottom line: Expect more court challenges soon.