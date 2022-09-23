A Pima County judge ruled on Friday that Arizona's pre-statehood ban on most abortions will go into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that years of subsequent abortion restrictions that are less lenient than the territorial-era ban don't negate it.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged Johnson to reinstate the law that was enjoined in 1973 in response to Roe.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona argued that other, more permissive laws passed since then should go into effect instead of the pre-Roe ban.

Why it matters: A law banning all abortions other than those necessary to save the life of the mother is now effective.

Abortion providers in Arizona temporarily halted services following the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but many recently resumed them.

State of play: Lawmakers this year passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which was supposed to take effect on Saturday.

Yes, but: The legislation emphasized that it doesn't repeal the pre-Roe prohibition.

Of note: Lawmakers in 2021 repealed a portion of the law that made it a felony for a woman to seek or obtain an abortion, leaving only the portion that criminalized people who perform abortions.

What they're saying: Brnovich announced the ruling on Twitter, applauding the ruling.

"We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans," he tweeted.

What's next: Johnson noted in her ruling that there are likely other legal questions left to address regarding the future of abortion in the state.

The bottom line: Expect more court challenges soon.