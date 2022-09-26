The future of abortion in Arizona under pre-statehood ban

A Pima County judge lifted an injunction Friday that allowed a pre-statehood law banning almost all abortions to take effect.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who sought to have the injunction lifted, said the ruling provides clarity about the state's abortion laws.

But in reality it's left leaders, medical providers and women with more questions.

Why it matters: The future of women's medical care in Arizona continues to be hazy, and Democrats are trying to capitalize on the uncertainty to persuade voters to back them in November.

Arizona abortion providers, who had resumed some procedures following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, have stopped providing the procedure.

Catch up quick: Arizona's pre-statehood abortion law makes it a felony to perform all abortions except those needed to save the life of the mother. But it was ruled unenforceable in 1973 after Roe created a national right to abortion care.

After the Roe reversal this summer, anti-abortion Republicans sought to have the injunction of the pre-statehood law lifted so it could be enforced again.

Pima County Judge Kellie Johnson granted that request but noted there are probably more legal issues left to address regarding the future of abortion in the state.

The intrigue: The state legislature passed a law this year that outlaws abortion after 15 weeks.

Gov. Doug Ducey still insists that the new law supersedes the more restrictive law at the center of the Pima County court case.

Yes, but: The new law specifically stated that it did not repeal the pre-Roe prohibition.

Also: Johnson noted in her ruling that the legislature has repeatedly emphasized that abortion laws enacted after Roe did not create a right to an abortion in Arizona.

What they're saying: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and attorney general candidate Kris Mayes held a press conference Saturday morning saying they'd do everything in their power to protect women's abortion rights.

“We cannot let (Hobbs' opponent Kari Lake) hold public office and have the power to enact extreme anti-choice policies that she’s spent her entire campaign touting,” Hobbs said.

Of note: Republicans, including Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters, have not commented on the ruling.

“They know how absolutely unpopular this 1901 law is. They know how indefensible it is. And they know that when Nov. 8 comes the people of Arizona are going to resoundingly reject this extreme abortion ban, this attack on the people of Arizona, by voting them down," Mayes said.

What's next: Planned Parenthood Arizona CEO Brittany Fonteno indicated that the legal battle isn't over, saying in a press release that "this is not the end of the fight."