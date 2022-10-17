Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta.

Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate.

But you already know that from all the campaign ads.

How to vote in the 2022 midterm elections

Early voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early voting sites, as well as drop boxes, for anyone who wants to cast their ballots during that time.

Hours vary, so be sure to check yours:

Absentee: If you’re voting absentee by mail, you must return the ballot using the pre-addressed envelope that was included in your packet by 7pm Election Day.

You can also place the ballot in drop boxes (which must now be stationed within polling places) or hand deliver them to the main elections office.

On Election Day: On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct. Be sure to bring your government-issued ID with you.

Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. Anyone in line when polls close will be allowed to vote.

Be smart: Visit the Secretary of State My Voter Page and enter your information to learn your precinct, view your sample ballot or check your voter registration status.

Remember: If you see anything that concerns you at the polls, contact the Election Protection hotline at 1-866-OUR VOTE (687-8683).

We've broken down all the state races and ballot questions for you below.

Georgia Governor: Gov. Brian Kemp (R.) vs. Stacey Abrams (D.)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Joe Raedle/Getty Images and Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesGov. Brian Kemp (R.) vs. Stacey Abrams (D.)

These two candidates face off once more, as Stacey Abrams seeks to unseat now-incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

But the race is far different than four years ago. Kemp led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and refused to overturn the election despite former President Trump's pressure.

Abrams, meanwhile, has become a national name with a powerhouse fundraising and organizing operation as well as detailed plans about how she'd use the state budget as governor. But Kemp has upped his fundraising efforts too.

Quick take: While polls show Kemp as the frontrunner, Abrams strongly pushes back that they’re inaccurate.

U.S. Senate: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D.) vs. Herschel Walker (R.)

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photos: Paras Griffin and Megan Varner/Getty Images

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock faces the voters less than two years after the high-profile 2021 Senate runoffs seeking a full 6-year term.

His opponent, Herschel Walker, is a first-time candidate but is among the most famous Georgia sports stars of a generation as a star UGA football player. He has the support of longtime friend Donald Trump and many national Republicans.

Catch up quick: Warnock has grappled with a tough political climate for national Democrats given record-high inflation and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden.

But Walker too has faced headwinds, as his campaign has been dogged with reports of past domestic violence allegations (some of which he's owned up to in the context of mental health struggles), of past false claims including that he graduated from college and most recently that he allegedly paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion which Walker has denied.

Quick take: Polls show the race in a statistical tie. Warnock and Walker are making history as two Black statewide major party candidates on a Georgia ballot.

Lieutenant Governor: State Sen. Burt Jones (R) and Charlie Bailey (D)

Republican state Sen. Burt Jones and Democratic candidate Charlie Bailey are facing off in this open race after Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan opted not to run for re-election.

Catch up quick: Jones, a businessman from Jackson who has Trump's endorsement, has campaigned on a conservative policy platform (though he's a rare Georgia Republican to publicly support same-sex marriage).

But Bailey, the 2018 Democratic attorney general nominee and former prosecutor, has particularly attacked Jones for his participation in the slate of electors who falsely "certified" a Trump victory in December 2020 and advocated for a special legislative session to investigate the 2020 election.

Quick take: A recent AJC poll has shown Bailey narrowing a gap between the two, with Jones still ahead.

Secretary of State: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D)

Photo illustration: Maura Losch/Axios. Photos: Derek White/Getty Images and Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

After facing the worst of Republican attacks while defending the state’s voting system in 2020, Brad Raffensperger has emerged as possibly the top Republican in November, because he appears to have achieved new appeal to moderate voters and even some Democrats.

His Democratic opponent, state Rep. Bee Nguyen is aggressively raising money and leveraging outside support to counter that message. She's hammered Raffensperger as an anti-abortion rights candidate and a supporter of the state's 2021 controversial voting law.

Attorney General: Attorney General Chris Carr (R) and State Sen. Jen Jordan (D)

Photo illustration: Maura Losch/Axios. Photos: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Disney

Incumbent Chris Carr is fending off a challenge from State Sen. Jen Jordan in a race to be the state's top prosecutor.

Catch up quick: Carr was first appointed to the role by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016.

Jordan, a longtime attorney, has leaned into concerns about the state's 6-week abortion ban on the campaign trail in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Carr, a former commissioner of economic development, has instead touted his record prosecuting gangs and elder abuse crimes and tied himself closely to Gov. Brian Kemp on the campaign trail.

He calls Jordan’s intention not to defend the law a "dereliction of duty."

Agriculture Commissioner: State Sen. Tyler Harper (R) and Nakita Hemingway (D)

State Sen. Tyler Harper, a 7th-generation farmer from Ocilla is running for the open seat against Nakita Hemingway, a cut-flower farmer from Dacula who also works in real estate.

Harper has been in the legislature for nearly a decade, including as chair of the Natural Resources Committee.

Hemingway narrowly lost a state house race in 2020.

Driving the news: The race saw a bit of unique publicity recently when former Georgia Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorsed Harper, the Republican.

Hemingway responded: "the only endorsement that matters will come from Georgia voters" and has attacked Harper’s voting record, including as one of the few votes against the bipartisan hate crimes law.

Insurance Commissioner: Commissioner John King (R) and Janice Laws Robinson (D)

Insurance Commissioner John King was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 as his predecessor became embroiled in an embezzlement scandal and is now facing voters for the first time.

King, who was born in Mexico, is the first Hispanic statewide official in Georgia history and former chief of Doraville's police department.

He's running against Janice Laws Robinson, who was also the Democratic nominee for the role in 2018.

She's a native of Jamaica and a 20-year veteran of the insurance industry as an agent.

School Superintendent: Richard Woods (R) and Alisha Thomas Searcy (D)

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photos: Alisha Thomas Searcy campaign and Georgia Department of Education

Republican state school superintendent Richard Woods, who is running for a third term, faces a challenge from former Democratic state legislator Alisha Thomas Searcy.

Woods wants to create more graduation pathways for students, reform the evaluation system for educators and address school safety and students’ mental health.

Searcy is running on a campaign to raise teacher pay, boost childhood reading scores, reform Georgia's education funding formula and tackle school safety.

The bottom line: The candidate who wins will act as the CEO of the Georgia Department of Education and carry out policy decisions enacted by the State Board of Education.

Labor Commissioner: State Sen. Bruce Thompson (R) and State Rep. William Boddie (D)

This is another open race as incumbent Republican Mark Butler opted not to seek re-election.

On one side: Republican State Sen. Bruce Thompson, a self-described serial entrepreneur from Cartersville has served in the General Assembly since 2013. Thompson has set himself apart in the legislature for his staunch anti-abortion stance, citing his own story as a child born after his mother was raped.

On the other: He's running against a fellow legislator, Democratic State Rep. William Boddie, of East Point. Boddie, a personal injury and defense attorney with his own firm, took office in 2016. He's highlighted his support for labor unions and cites among his legislative accomplishments co-sponsoring the measure that repealed the state's citizens arrest statute.

Ballot questions

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Scandals. Eggs. Timberrrr! Way down at the bottom of your ballot you'll find a handful of ballot questions touching on all the above issues. Two would amend the Georgia Constitution. Two others would expand tax exemptions to specific industries.

Here's a breakdown:

State Ballot Question 1: If approved, this amendment would allow the state to withhold salary from state elected officials, including legislators, if they're indicted for a felony while in office. State lawmakers proposed the measure in 2021 after Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck continued drawing a nearly $200,000 salary while awaiting trial on dozens of fraud and money laundering charges. If cleared of charges, elected officials would receive back pay.

State Ballot Question 2: Georgia's Constitution currently doesn’t allow local officials to give temporary tax relief to property owners after a natural disaster. After an E4 tornado damaged more than 1,700 homes in Newnan and surrounding areas, state lawmakers proposed updating the policy. A yes vote gives them the authority to do so.

State Ballot Question 3: Under this measure, Georgia's forestry industry — the largest industry in the state — would receive a tax break on the special equipment timber producers and harvesters own or lease. We're talking about skidders, feller bunchers, dozers, and other pieces of heavy machinery with great names.

State Ballot Question 4: Another industry-specific tax break, this time for dairy and egg producers and family-owned farms. According to the enacting legislation, family-owned farms are defined as receiving at least 80% of their revenue from “bona fide” agricultural uses and the owners are related "within the fourth degree of civil reckoning."

Local referenda: Across the metro, cities are voting on cash for parking decks and parks, homestead exemptions and, in Atlanta proper, extending the hours a person can buy alcohol at restaurants and package stores on Sundays.

Metro Atlanta Congressional races

District 4: Democrat Hank Johnson (incumbent) vs. Republican Jonathan Chavez

District 5: Democrat Nikema Williams (incumbent) vs. Christian Zimm

District 6: Republican Rich McCormick vs. Democrat Bob Christian

District 7: Democrat Lucy McBath vs. Republican Mark Gonsalves

District 11: Republican Barry Loudermilk (incumbent) vs. Democrat Antonia Daza

District 13: Democrat David Scott (incumbent) vs. Republican Caesar Gonzalez

District 14: Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent) vs. Democrat Marcus Flowers

