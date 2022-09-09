Sen. Raphael Warnock (left) and Herschel Walker. Photos: Anna Moneymaker; James Gilbert via Getty Images

In what's still a U.S. rarity — a statewide general election between two Black nominees — Georgia's Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is accusing Democrats, and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, of using racism "to divide us."

Why it matters: In a neck-and-neck race for a seat that could decide control of the Senate, every vote matters. Walker's strategy may be an appeal to white voters as much as — or more than — voters of color.

Driving the news: "Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of racist people; I believe we’re a great country full of generous people," Walker declares in his latest ad.

Walker sought to turn the tables on Warnock on Twitter last week, with a reference to a famous line in the "I've been to the mountaintop" speech that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered on the eve of his 1968 assassination.

to turn the tables on Warnock on Twitter last week, with a reference to a famous line in the "I've been to the mountaintop" speech that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered on the eve of his 1968 assassination. Walker told Warnock "straighten your back — because Joe Biden is riding your back." Remember: In addition to his role as U.S. senator, Warnock is senior pastor at MLK's Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Catch up quick: Walker has said that he's "dealt with racism almost my whole life." But in an April interview with Axios, he recalled that his parents "taught me when I was a little boy, there's no color in right and wrong."

Walker has spoken about how, four decades ago, during a time of racial unrest in his hometown in which the budding football star was urged to join civil rights protests, he ultimately decided not to engage.

The other side: Warnock has a long record of speaking openly about racism from his pulpit. But it’s more nuanced than Walker’s ad suggests.

In a 2018 speech on the 50th anniversary of King’s death, he compared the civil rights icon's lifelong campaign against racism to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Warnock said of “the old sin” of racism: “We don’t like to talk about it in America. But you can’t heal a disease without a diagnosis. Without a diagnosis, there’s no prescription." Still, he urged: "Don’t give up on America."

Between the lines: Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University who specializes in political mobilization and race, said Walker's new ad doesn't appear to be geared toward Black voters.

“If he hopes to over-perform the typical Republican candidate in the state amongst Black voters, this isn't the ad to do it," she told Axios. "Because most Blacks acknowledge racism, both structural and interpersonal."

Instead, the message appears to be geared toward white voters, she said — specifically to “independents who are fatigued about talking about race.” Its effectiveness, Gillespie said, remains unclear ahead of the election.

Partisanship aside, Gillespie said wins by Black politicians — from Warnock to Republican Sen. Tim Scott in South Carolina — point to change in the American South. “It's heartening to see that in states where 30% of the population is Black, that Black senators get elected," she said.

“The days are gone where you could just unilaterally assume that a Black candidate couldn’t win anything statewide," she said. "But race is still an element, and we have to talk about it."

The intrigue: A recent Emerson College poll showed Walker winning 25% of the Black vote, more than double former President Trump’s 11% vote share in 2020. But an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in July pegged Walker's share of the Black vote at 9%, and a Survey USA poll around the same time placed it at 5%.