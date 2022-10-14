Georgia's U.S. Senate race is getting personal

After largely sticking to attack ads focused on tying Sen. Raphael Warnock to President Biden in a tough political climate for Democrats, a new ad this week by a Herschel Walker-aligned Super PAC took a personal turn.

The PAC, 34N22, resurfaced 2020 bodycam footage in which Warnock's ex-wife tearfully accuses him of running her foot over with his car and calls him "a great actor."

The Walker campaign released its own attack ad earlier last month using clips from the same video.

Flashback: According to a police report first obtained by the AJC, Warnock's ex-wife alleged he ran over her foot with his car during an argument in early 2020, but no charges were pressed. The report documented no signs of injury to her, and Warnock told the newspaper "it didn't happen."

The intrigue: Republicans, including some on the National Republican Senatorial Committee, complained of unequal press attention on allegations against Walker compared to Warnock, citing a child custody battle Warnock is still fighting with his ex-wife.