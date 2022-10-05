Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has raised a staggering $28.7 million in the last three months, between his campaign and PAC.

Why it matters: Kemp has $15.4 million cash on hand, according to his campaign. He heads into the final stretch of his reelection campaign against two-time Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams with more fundraising power than he's ever had at his disposal.

The big picture: The quarterly sum is more than the $22.4 million Kemp raised in total during his first 2018 race against Abrams, underscoring the dramatic increase in national attention on the state.

It's also quadruple the amount of money Kemp raised during his last fundraising quarter.

Catch up quick: Last spring Kemp's campaign hired former vice president Mike Pence's former top aide Marc Short to help with national fundraising.

Polls currently show Kemp about five points ahead of Abrams.

Yes, but: Abrams has consistently out-raised Kemp. She has not yet reported her fundraising totals.

Of note: The campaign's complete finance report, including geographic data, wasn't immediately available Wednesday.