Brian Kemp posts personal record fundraising quarter
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has raised a staggering $28.7 million in the last three months, between his campaign and PAC.
Why it matters: Kemp has $15.4 million cash on hand, according to his campaign. He heads into the final stretch of his reelection campaign against two-time Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams with more fundraising power than he's ever had at his disposal.
The big picture: The quarterly sum is more than the $22.4 million Kemp raised in total during his first 2018 race against Abrams, underscoring the dramatic increase in national attention on the state.
- It's also quadruple the amount of money Kemp raised during his last fundraising quarter.
Catch up quick: Last spring Kemp's campaign hired former vice president Mike Pence's former top aide Marc Short to help with national fundraising.
- Polls currently show Kemp about five points ahead of Abrams.
Yes, but: Abrams has consistently out-raised Kemp. She has not yet reported her fundraising totals.
Of note: The campaign's complete finance report, including geographic data, wasn't immediately available Wednesday.