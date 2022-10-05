Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Brian Kemp posts personal record fundraising quarter

Emma Hurt
Brian Kemp gives a thumbs up as he steps out of a campaign bus
Gov. Brian Kemp arrives at an Alpharetta rally last month. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has raised a staggering $28.7 million in the last three months, between his campaign and PAC.

Why it matters: Kemp has $15.4 million cash on hand, according to his campaign. He heads into the final stretch of his reelection campaign against two-time Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams with more fundraising power than he's ever had at his disposal.

The big picture: The quarterly sum is more than the $22.4 million Kemp raised in total during his first 2018 race against Abrams, underscoring the dramatic increase in national attention on the state.

Catch up quick: Last spring Kemp's campaign hired former vice president Mike Pence's former top aide Marc Short to help with national fundraising.

  • Polls currently show Kemp about five points ahead of Abrams.

Yes, but: Abrams has consistently out-raised Kemp. She has not yet reported her fundraising totals.

Of note: The campaign's complete finance report, including geographic data, wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

