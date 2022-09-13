2022 election guide for Durham County voters

In the deep blue Durham County, many — but not all — of the races on the ballot here are shoo-in for Democratic candidates.

Driving the news: More than 3,000 of you have requested an absentee ballot for the November 8 election, according to the latest data from the state’s board of elections.

With the state sending out ballots Friday, the first votes will be cast this week.

We've compiled a Smart Brevity, handy-dandy, user-friendly election guide for Durham County. We’ll update it throughout the fall with more information, the latest news and deeper stories on select races, right up until Election Day.

Why it matters: Your vote always matters. But this year North Carolina voters could help determine whether Democrats hold on to both chambers of Congress, or whether Republicans take control of the state Supreme Court and win a supermajority in the legislature.

Plus: The local races, though they receive less hype, will influence your everyday life.

Key dates

Oct. 14: Voter registration deadline.

Oct. 20: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins. Wake County will have 15 early voting sites; Durham County will have eight. Find sites in your county here.

Nov. 1: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot request.

Nov. 5: Early voting ends.

Nov. 8: Election Day.

Voting by mail

If you’ve already filled out your absentee request form, your ballot is on its way and you can fill it out and mail it when you’re ready.

Statewide races

U.S. Senate: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (Republican) faces former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (Democrat) in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. This is among the most competitive Senate races in the country and will play a role in determining which party has the majority in the chamber next year.

State Supreme Court: The winners of these seats will play a role in determining which party has control over the court. Democrats have a narrow 4-3 majority on the court now, but seats up for grabs are currently held by Democratic judges. Republicans hope to flip both seats. If they do, North Carolina will likely see different outcomes in cases like last year's redistricting challenges.

Congress

4th Congressional District: Courtney Geels (Republican) vs. state Sen. Valerie Foushee (Democrat)

State Legislature

Local

Sheriff: Clarence Birkhead (Democratic incumbent) vs. Maria Jocys (Unaffiliated)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judges:

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: David Harris (incumbent) vs. Mark Waller

Referenda

Public school construction bond - $423.5 million

Community college bond to expand and improve Durham Technical Community College - $112.7 million

Museum bond to expand and improve the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science - $14 million

More details on the bonds.

📬 Any elections questions? Send them our way.