2022 election guide for Durham County voters
In the deep blue Durham County, many — but not all — of the races on the ballot here are shoo-in for Democratic candidates.
Driving the news: More than 3,000 of you have requested an absentee ballot for the November 8 election, according to the latest data from the state’s board of elections.
- With the state sending out ballots Friday, the first votes will be cast this week.
We've compiled a Smart Brevity, handy-dandy, user-friendly election guide for Durham County. We’ll update it throughout the fall with more information, the latest news and deeper stories on select races, right up until Election Day.
Why it matters: Your vote always matters. But this year North Carolina voters could help determine whether Democrats hold on to both chambers of Congress, or whether Republicans take control of the state Supreme Court and win a supermajority in the legislature.
- Plus: The local races, though they receive less hype, will influence your everyday life.
Key dates
Oct. 14: Voter registration deadline.
Oct. 20: One-stop, in-person early voting period begins. Wake County will have 15 early voting sites; Durham County will have eight. Find sites in your county here.
Nov. 1: Deadline to submit an absentee ballot request.
Nov. 5: Early voting ends.
Nov. 8: Election Day.
Voting by mail
If you’ve already filled out your absentee request form, your ballot is on its way and you can fill it out and mail it when you’re ready.
- If you haven’t requested to vote by mail yet but want to, head to the online absentee ballot portal or fill out a paper form, then mail it or hand-deliver it to your county board of elections by Nov. 1.
- How to complete your absentee ballot.
- And here's everything you need to know to return it to make sure it’s accepted.
Statewide races
U.S. Senate: U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (Republican) faces former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (Democrat) in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. This is among the most competitive Senate races in the country and will play a role in determining which party has the majority in the chamber next year.
- Also running: Matthew Hoh (Green Party) and Shannon Bray (Libertarian)
State Supreme Court: The winners of these seats will play a role in determining which party has control over the court. Democrats have a narrow 4-3 majority on the court now, but seats up for grabs are currently held by Democratic judges. Republicans hope to flip both seats. If they do, North Carolina will likely see different outcomes in cases like last year's redistricting challenges.
- Seat 3: Lucy Inman (Democrat) vs. Richard Dietz (Republican)
- Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic incumbent vs. Trey Allen (Republican)
Congress
4th Congressional District: Courtney Geels (Republican) vs. state Sen. Valerie Foushee (Democrat)
State Legislature
- Senate District 20: Alvin Reed (Republican) vs. state Sen. Natalie Murdock (Democratic incumbent)
- Senate District 22: Larry Coleman (Republican), state Sen. Mike Woodard (Democratic incumbent) and Ray Ubinger (Libertarian)
- House District 2: Gavin Bell (Libertarian), state Rep. Larry Yarborough (Republican) and Ray Jeffers (Democrat)
- House District 30: Guy Meilleur (Libertarian), state Rep. Marcia Morey (Democratic incumbent) and William G. Antico (Republican)
- House District 31: Sean Haugh (Libertarian) vs. state Rep. Zack Hawkins (Democratic incumbent)
Local
Sheriff: Clarence Birkhead (Democratic incumbent) vs. Maria Jocys (Unaffiliated)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judges:
- Seat 8: Carolyn Thompson (Democrat) vs. Julee Flood (Republican)
- Seat 9: Brad Salmon (Democrat) vs. Donna Stroud (Republican incumbent)
- Seat 10: Gale Adams (Democrat) vs. John M. Tyson (Republican incumbent)
- Seat 11: Darren Jackson (Democratic incumbent) vs. Michael J. Stading (Republican)
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: David Harris (incumbent) vs. Mark Waller
Referenda
- Public school construction bond - $423.5 million
- Community college bond to expand and improve Durham Technical Community College - $112.7 million
- Museum bond to expand and improve the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science - $14 million
- More details on the bonds.
