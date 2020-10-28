The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday during a tense second night of protests in Philadelphia over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Driving the news: Philadelphia Jim Kenney (D) and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a joint statement Monday that police were launching a "full investigation" to answer questions that arose from video that captured part of the incident with police.

Wallace's father told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the family had called 911 for a "medical intervention" from an ambulance as the 27-year-old was experiencing a mental health episode. But the police arrived instead.

It is unclear from the footage whether Wallace had a knife, but police appear to be asking him to put one down.

What's happening: The Philadelphia Police Department tweeted late Tuesday that residents in several districts should remain indoors because of "widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting."

