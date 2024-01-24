Valter's Osteria and SLC chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Six Salt Lake City restaurants and chefs on Wednesday were named 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists.
Why it matters: The James Beard Foundation each year celebrates the top restaurants and chefs across the country. The honor could elevate a chef's career or lure more foodies to an eatery or city.
Between the lines: Utah received fewer nods compared to last year's 11 restaurants and chefs nominated as semifinalists.
- This is the second year in a row where Mazza Cafe chef and owner Ali Sabbah has been recognized as a semifinalist. He advanced to a finalist last March.
They include:
Outstanding Bakery: Table X Bread
Outstanding Hospitality: Valter's Osteria
Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- David Chon, Bar Nohm
- Dave Jones, Log Haven
- Ali Sabbah, Mazza Cafe
- Nick Zocco, Urban Hill
What's next: Finalists will be announced April 3. Winners will be honored on June 10 in Chicago.
