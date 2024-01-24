24 mins ago - Food and Drink

Valter's Osteria and SLC chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Photo: Courtesy of Urban Hill

Six Salt Lake City restaurants and chefs on Wednesday were named 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists.

Why it matters: The James Beard Foundation each year celebrates the top restaurants and chefs across the country. The honor could elevate a chef's career or lure more foodies to an eatery or city.

Between the lines: Utah received fewer nods compared to last year's 11 restaurants and chefs nominated as semifinalists.

  • This is the second year in a row where Mazza Cafe chef and owner Ali Sabbah has been recognized as a semifinalist. He advanced to a finalist last March.

They include:

Outstanding Bakery: Table X Bread

Outstanding Hospitality: Valter's Osteria

Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

What's next: Finalists will be announced April 3. Winners will be honored on June 10 in Chicago.

