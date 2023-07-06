1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Urban Hill's new brunch service serves southwestern

Kim Bojórquez

Urban Hill's smothered adovada burrito. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

I visited Urban Hill last weekend to try the new brunch service with friends.

Details: Urban Hill's brunch menu offers breakfast staples with southwestern influences, including a giant breakfast burrito smothered in red and green chile, blue corn crepes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch bread pudding.

  • The restaurant's brunch menu rolled out this summer after the eatery offered a breakfast buffet for Mother's Day.

What they're saying: "I was really influenced by the Southwest — especially when it came to breakfast," executive chef Nick Zocco, who was raised in New Mexico, told Axios.

  • When developing the menu, Zocco said, he was not out to "change the game," but wanted to embrace the familiarity of breakfast.

Between the lines: Zocco said there's "high demand" for brunch in SLC, especially as the city sees tremendous growth from out of state.

  • Kim's thought bubble: My favorite dish was the cornbread skillet. The caramel in the dish tasted as if I were biting into flan.
Urban Hill's cornbread skillet. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Hours: Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

Be smart: Reservations can be made here. Walk-ins are welcome.

