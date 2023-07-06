Share on email (opens in new window)

I visited Urban Hill last weekend to try the new brunch service with friends.

Details: Urban Hill's brunch menu offers breakfast staples with southwestern influences, including a giant breakfast burrito smothered in red and green chile, blue corn crepes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch bread pudding.

The restaurant's brunch menu rolled out this summer after the eatery offered a breakfast buffet for Mother's Day.

What they're saying: "I was really influenced by the Southwest — especially when it came to breakfast," executive chef Nick Zocco, who was raised in New Mexico, told Axios.

When developing the menu, Zocco said, he was not out to "change the game," but wanted to embrace the familiarity of breakfast.

Between the lines: Zocco said there's "high demand" for brunch in SLC, especially as the city sees tremendous growth from out of state.

Kim's thought bubble: My favorite dish was the cornbread skillet. The caramel in the dish tasted as if I were biting into flan.

Urban Hill's cornbread skillet. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Hours: Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

Be smart: Reservations can be made here. Walk-ins are welcome.