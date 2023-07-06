Urban Hill's new brunch service serves southwestern
I visited Urban Hill last weekend to try the new brunch service with friends.
Details: Urban Hill's brunch menu offers breakfast staples with southwestern influences, including a giant breakfast burrito smothered in red and green chile, blue corn crepes and Cinnamon Toast Crunch bread pudding.
- The restaurant's brunch menu rolled out this summer after the eatery offered a breakfast buffet for Mother's Day.
What they're saying: "I was really influenced by the Southwest — especially when it came to breakfast," executive chef Nick Zocco, who was raised in New Mexico, told Axios.
- When developing the menu, Zocco said, he was not out to "change the game," but wanted to embrace the familiarity of breakfast.
Between the lines: Zocco said there's "high demand" for brunch in SLC, especially as the city sees tremendous growth from out of state.
- Kim's thought bubble: My favorite dish was the cornbread skillet. The caramel in the dish tasted as if I were biting into flan.
Hours: Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am to 2:30pm.
Be smart: Reservations can be made here. Walk-ins are welcome.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.