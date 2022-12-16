Urban Hill, Salt Lake City's newest fine dining restaurant, opens

Urban Hill, a new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City's burgeoning Granary District, is open for business.

Driving the news: The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in regional American cuisine, celebrated its grand opening Thursday.

It's located at 500 South and 300 West, inside the Post District, a community of four apartment complexes under construction.

Context: In recent years, many eateries and local businesses have opened in the Granary District, which was previously known for its manufacturing and industrial sector.

Details: The business belongs to the restaurant group Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, co-founded by father-son duo David and Brooks Kirchheimer. The family is also behind two Park City restaurants, Hearth and Hill and Hill's Kitchen.

The seafood-heavy menu includes plates like grilled oysters with miso butter ($15), Pacifico striped bass ($36) and pork chop milanese with salsa verde whipped potatoes ($39).

The restaurant features an open kitchen and bar, a 190-seat dining room and an outdoor patio, which seats 90. It also includes a 2,400-bottle wine room.

Its airy interior is surrounded by soft woods and equipped with modern, lounge-like leather furniture.

One of Urban Hill's dining rooms. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

Yes, and: The focal point of the restaurant is its wood-fired grill, where all meats will be cooked, Brooks Kirchheimer told Axios.

The business will also provide employees health insurance and 401(k) benefits.

What they're saying: "The level of restaurant we want to be is something where people just come in here and they eat something that they probably never had before," said Nick Zocco, Urban Hill's executive chef, who has over 20 years of restaurant experience. Zocco was born in Layton and grew up in New Mexico, where he was influenced by Southwest cuisine.

"The [city's] growth is something that we're really excited about and the food scene is one that's already really good, but I think … everybody wants to continue to elevate it and challenge it," Brooks Kirchheimer said.

Some of Urban Hill's cocktail selection. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

Between the lines: Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance, told Axios he's seeing more restaurants and bars open in the Granary District.

"The choice that they made here is a really courageous choice for them and for this neighborhood," he said. "This is really going to be a big part of the Salt Lake City experience."

What's next: Brooks Kirchheimer said he's excited about welcoming locals and visitors for next year's NBA All-Star game and the Outdoor Retailer Show.