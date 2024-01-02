Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are some Utahns we're watching in 2024:

Sean Reyes

Utah's attorney general says he's not running for re-election this year after a series of controversies tied to the anti-sex-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad, his office record keeping, travel expenses, and campaign spending.

Yes, but: He still has a year in office, during which he says his office will investigate OUR and its embattled founder, Tim Ballard.

What we're watching: How his office follows through on that probe and what lawmakers learn from an audit the AG's office launched in November.

Celeste Maloy

Utah's newest congressional representative sailed to victory in November's special election to replace Rep. Chris Stewart after defeating a never-Trump rival in the Republican primary.

What we're watching: Just how conservative Maloy is — especially amid a presidential primary that could affect what "red" means in Utah.

Her district is securely Republican, but the party's establishment in Utah has sought alternatives to Trump, purportedly in hopes of moderating some extremist leanings among voters.

Randall Paskemin

The Plains Cree performer from West Valley City has long been a popular singer and champion grass dancer, and he doesn't show any sign of slowing down.

In 2023, he racked up wins at festival after festival.

What we're watching: 10-time Grammy nominee Northern Cree says one of Paskemin's songs will be featured in an upcoming album.

Hayley Rawle

The spectrum of Latter-day Saint orthodoxy is well-represented in podcasts, and "Girlscamp's" Rawle is a post-Mormon newcomer who brings a touch of femininity to a sphere of religious criticism that can skew a bit bro-y.

What we're watching: The podcast's longevity. A lot of faith-transition content creators come and go because, well, that's the nature of transition.

Yes, but: Some keep creating for years, even as their (and their audiences') perspectives change.

Winter Vineki, Chris Lillis, and Quinn Dehlinger

The Park City-based skiers brought home gold from the mixed aerials team FIS World Cup event last month in China.

Vineki also topped the women's podium, with Lillis placing second in the men's competition.

What we're watching: How they compete on their home turf at Deer Valley's World Cup events in February.

Sean Neves and Scott Gardner

The team behind the James Beard-nominated Water Witch and new-in-'23 Bar Nohm made their experimental laboratory at ACME Bar Company in Sugar House.

Bar runners Sam Miller and Mikey Edwards have steered the ship through a couple of seasonal pop-ups with tiki theming at the former Campfire Lounge site on 2100 South.

What we're watching: The crew plans to entirely re-imagine the space this spring with a new, immersive experience called Remora, SLUG Magazine reported.