As the sun conjoins Mercury in Libra this week, you might find yourself hemming and hawing over how to enjoy a night out.

So let the stars decide! We picked the best Salt Lake restaurant for each zodiac sign:

Single-minded and bold, you want a lively atmosphere and adventurous flavors.

But your direct nature prefers a focused menu that does a few things well. You're skeptical of restaurants that try to please everyone.

Bucket O' Crawfish does it loud and proud with a straightforward selection of seafood boils that bring the spice without apology.

A glass of cabernet in Spencer's red-lit "Rare Room." Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The patrician of the zodiac, you expect a restaurant to match your unyielding standards and appreciation for the finer things.

Spencer's is the Grand Dame of Salt Lake steakhouses, renowned across the decades for its meticulously cooked meats, expertly curated wine list and old-school, mahogany class.

You want choices, chit-chat, and chances to try new things.

Mom's Kitchen is your place to party. Mama Chen and Mama Zhang excel at every dish we've tried on the massive menu, at what's arguably the best Chinese restaurant in town.

Order dishes family-style at the lazy Susan banquet table so you can sample everything, from the Hakka stir-fried pork and squid to the mustard greens with black fungus.

Our astrological introverts seek cozy, quiet solitude and domestic comforts.

Log Haven, tucked in the mountains of Millcreek Canyon, offers that refuge, complete with crackling fires and a natural waterfall on the patio.

Chef David Jones brings subtle surprises into his rustic menu highlighting game meats and produce from his own garden.

Oysters and shrimp at Urban Hill. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

You are a star, and you expect celebrity treatment.

Urban Hill feels like you just stepped out of a limousine, with frequent personal greetings from chef Nick Zocco and lavish dishes cooked on the wood-fired grill — or uncooked, from the extensive raw bar.

Unmoved by spectacle, you prefer a practical, approachable restaurant with impeccable quality — from the ingredients to the service.

Tosh's Ramen matches your perfectionism. You simply cannot go wrong with its silky broths and flawlessly cooked noodles.

Sharing plates at Pago. Photo: Courtesy of Pago

You just want everyone to be happy — even though you have a connoisseur's acumen and highbrow taste.

Pago fits the bill: widely beloved and stylish, with crowd-pleasing but innovative contemporary dishes.

The servers satisfy Libra's need for balance by carefully pacing your courses, and they know food well enough to help with your characteristic indecision.

Intuitive, calculating and mysterious, Scorpio loves a well-planned surprise.

Franck's offers a sensory ambush you'll respect, with bizarrely strategic flavor pairings and a fast-changing menu that's thoughtful but experimental — especially for "Tasting Tuesdays."

Who knew you needed "smoked cotton candy dashi" with your pork loin?

You thrive on change, adventure and discovery.

The Pearl promises Vietnamese street food. But every time we go, chef Tommy Nguyễn is serving up some new, delectable treat — from tacos to varieties of pho — alongside the craft cocktails and eclectic live music lineup.

Octopus tacos at Monarca. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

You're determined, resilient and enjoy food that's been perfected through years of discipline and pride.

Likewise, chefs Alfonso and Claudia Brito came to Utah as immigrants washing dishes in other people's kitchens and American-dreamed their way to a small empire of restaurants.

Monarca serves upscale versions of traditional Yucatán classics, with no corners cut — from the grilled bone marrow to the handmade corn-hibiscus tortillas.

Community-minded, humanitarian and progressive-to-revolutionary, Aquarius loves a worthy cause.

Spice on 9th features a rotating lineup of mostly refugee chefs who are launching businesses and bringing a thrilling array of international flavors to the table.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Burmese-fermented tea salad.

Dreamy and sensitive, Pisces is drawn to all things spiritual and mystic.

Oasis Cafe, adjacent to a metaphysical bookstore, lets you escape to its gorgeous garden patio in the middle of the city.

To really float to another realm, order the pillowy German pancake at brunch. Come back at night to find your olfactory soulmate on the robust list of sustainable wines.

The courtyard patio at Oasis Cafe. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Kim Bojórquez contributed to this story.