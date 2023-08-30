Chicken kebsa from Halab's Jasmine Kitchen, operating this week at Spice on 9th in Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A new cafe featuring a rotation of up-and-coming chefs is the latest addition to Salt Lake's fast-expanding lineup of shared eateries and kitchens.

Driving the news: Spice on 9th is in its first week of business, serving up an array of international cuisines prepared mostly by refugee chefs.

Why it matters: Space-sharing has been crucial to the recovery of small culinary businesses, which were gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's particularly important for entrepreneurs from vulnerable communities to be able to share the risks of opening a brick-and-mortar location, said Emily Park, director of the nonprofit Spice Kitchen Incubator, which operates the new cafe.

What's happening: Spice Kitchen's chefs, many of whom run catering and food truck businesses, rotate into the cafe on a weekly basis and can use the restaurant, at 422 W. 900 South, for pop-up events.

There's also a market with handicrafts, gifts and prepared food made by the group's dozens of businesses, largely founded by immigrant cooks.

Details: The chefs are preparing cuisines representing 26 different countries, from American fried chicken to Nepali momos.

This week, Spice is home to Halab's Jasmine Kitchen, with chicken kebsa, falafel and other Middle Eastern dishes by Syrian chefs Ibrahim and Rawija Bakar.

👋 Erin here! Be sure to try Rawija's baklava, which has a surprising tang and lovely presentation.

Pro tip: Next week is Jadim Lahpai's Shwe Letyar Sushi.

Her fermented tea salad took Spice on 9th's grand opening by storm last Friday.

The big picture: More and more food halls, ghost kitchens and commissaries are popping up around town to give both new businesses and diners a chance to try new things.