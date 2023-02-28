Salt Lake City's newest food hall opens, slinging tacos, barbecue and more

Salt Lake City's newest food hall, The Local Market + Bar, opens Tuesday.

Details: The 7,500-square-foot modern cafeteria, operated by Hospitality HQ, is located in the Central City neighborhood.

The patchwork of seven culinary concepts is anchored by a single bar that serves a creative selection of beverages — boozy and otherwise. The eateries include:

The big picture: Food halls are no longer the old-school, big-box concepts found at shopping malls. They now feature high-quality menus attached to big-name chefs, per QSR magazine.

What they're saying: "It's a concept that is already more developed in other larger metropolitan areas," general manager Fathom Croteau told Axios. "To have spaces like this pop up here really lends to the fact that Salt Lake's social scene and food scene is growing very quickly."

Geoff Patmides, owner and chef of Hog & Tradition and Lamb & Feta, told Axios he was first approached by Hospitality HQ after they visited his old restaurant The Local Greek in Taylorsville, which closed.

"You gotta check your ego at the door. Yeah, it's direct competition, but every concept is a little different. People are not always going to want to eat the same thing anyway, so you're going to get that variety," he said about sharing the space with different eateries.

Zoom out: This is the third food hall in Salt Lake City since 2019.